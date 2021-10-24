Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, October 23rd, 2021

It’s
Chumash Culture Day
A Virtual Experience
1p.m. – 2:30p.m.
Streaming on Facebook Live
The 15th annual Chumash Culture Day is a virtual affair this year. It will feature Chumash singing and dancing, today from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. provided by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, the only federally recognized Chumash tribe in the nation. You will need to check in for the live event being hosted on Facebook Live.
-0-
Fall Festival
The Original Farmers Market
6333 West Third Street
Los Angeles
323 933 9211
866 993 9211
farmersmarketla.com
The Fall Festival returns to The Original Farmers Market at Fairfax and Third in Los Angeles with a pumpkin patch, Fall themed games, live music and more Saturday and Sunday. You will want to check the farmersmarkla.com to see the long event of fun Fall Festival events.
-0-
Free!
Fall-O-Ween
4:30pm – 8:30pm
Heritage Hill Historical Park
25151 Serrano Road
Lake Forest
949 923 2230
www.ocparks.com/heritagehillhistoricalpark
At Orange County’s Heritage Hill Historical Park, it’s FALL-O-WEEN. Tour the historical grounds decorated for Halloween themed photo opportunities, a hay maze, and Halloween scavenger hunt. Find details about the free event, including free parking at ocparks.com/heritagehistoricalpark.
-0-
Ventura County Greek Festival
Freedom Park
515 Eubanks Street
Camarillo
vcgreekfestival.org
The annual Ventura County Greek Festival is back. The celebration of Greek culture, food, music and dance is happening at Freedom Park in Camarillo. Admission is only $5. Children ages 12 and younger are free. Get your tickets online at vcgreekfestival.org.
-0-
AARP CA
Tuesday, October 26th
Soul Steppers Walking Group Los Angeles
6am to 7am Pacific Time
Aarp.cvent.com
Register now for the AARP L.A. Soul Steppers virtual workout with Coach Erich Nall, owner and founder Ultimate Transformations Training. Everyone is invited to get in on the fun (and sweating) at 6 a.m., Tuesday, October 26th. It’s free! If 6 a.m. is too early for you, you can still join and watch the recorded session later! Register at the aarp website.
-0-
Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds
Skirball Cultural Center
Los Angeles
*Advanced Timed Entry Reservations Required. Please note Covid-19 Safety Protocols Before Visiting*
310 440 4500
Skirball.org
If you love the science fiction series STAR TREK, you will love the STAR TREK: EXPLORING NEW WORLDS exhibition at the Skirball Cultural Center in Brentwood. Advanced Timed Entry Reservations Required and there are Covid-19 Safety Protocols you should know before visiting. Details are at skirball.org.
-0-
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Friday, October 29th
7pm (Doors Open at 5:30pm)
Skirball Cultural Center
Los Angeles
*Advanced Timed Entry Reservations Required. Please note Covid-19 Safety Protocols Before Visiting*
310 440 4500
Skirball.org
Oh, there’s one more thing Star Trekkers! You might want to reserve your advance tickets today for next Friday’s STAR TREK II : THE WRATH OF KHAN special event. Doors at the Skirball Cultural Center will at 5:30pm for the movie screening plus conversation with director Nicholas Meyer and Star Trek expert Scott Mantz. Program details and pricing are on the skirball.org website.
So, let’s make this a “live long and prosper” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-000-