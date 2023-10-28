It’s the last Saturday of October! (Where did the month go? Wow!) Here are some interesting opportunities to explore this weekend and some of them are free!

Matchbox 70th Anniversary Cruise-In

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

petersen.org

Matchbox cars, born in 1952 when an English die caster made a small toy car that fit inside a matchbox according to his daughter’s school rule only permitting small toys that could fit inside a matchbox.

Well, the 70th anniversary of that Mattel top toy seller is being celebrated today at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The Matchbox Cruise-In is tomorrow, Sunday, beginning at 8am, where we can also meet Matchbox designers Bryan Benedict and Julian Payne as well as artist Mr. Brainwash. Details about this special Matchbox Cruise-In are on the peterson.org website. The cruise-in at the museum is FREE!

2024 Rose Parade Float Builder

Fiesta Parade Floats: The Most Awarded Float Builder in Rose Parade History

Irwindale

fiestaparadefloats.com

While we’re on the subject of creative vehicles on wheels, there’s the incredible work happening on the 2024 Rose Parade Floats. Fiesta Parade Floats in Irwindale is road testing the various floats we’ll see January 1st 2024. One of the most impressive even without floral decoration is the one under construction of the state Louisiana. Wow!To learn more about the 2024 Fiesta Rose Parade Floats and to learn about how you can volunteer to decorate these sculptures on wheels, check the fiestaparadefloats.com website. Click on the “GET INVOLVED” tab on the webpage.

2024 Rose Parade Float Builder

South Pasadena Tournament of Roses: The Oldest Self-Built Float in the Rose Parade South Pasadena

sptor.org

There are six self-built Rose Parade Float organizations, among them the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, the oldest self-built float organization in the Rose Parade. Volunteers handle everything from building to decorating the float. So, what are they working on? A clue!

That’s right! The 2024 City of South Pasadena Rose Parade Float is named “Boogie Fever” in connection with the 2024 Theme of the Rose Parade, “Celebrating the World of Music: The Universal Language.” The Los Angeles based group The Sylvers 1970’s hit “Boogie Fever” will rock the floats featured animals who will be jamming along with their instruments including a tambourine shaking giraffe. Volunteers are invited to shake their groove-thing and help, and sponsors are invited to donate. Details are on the sptor.org. There’s a raffle ticket fundraiser. Winners get tickets to the Rose Bowl Game, the Rose Parade or three-hundred-dollars cash.

Made in L.A. 2023: Acts of Living Hammer

Museum Free for good

10899 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 443 7000

hammer.ucla.edu

Artist Joey Terrill is one of more than 30-artists featured in the Hammer Museum’s MADE IN L.A. 2023: ACTS OF LIVING exhibition spotlighting the diverse creativity of L.A.’s art community.

The hammer.ucla.edu website says we can see art of Joey Terrill and 39-more artists at the Hammer Museum, now through the end of the year. The exhibition is free!

Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic & Microchip Clinic

spcaLA

10am to 1pm

Plummer Park

7377 Santa Monica Boulevard

West Hollywood

spcala.com

Let me translate that for you! Cutie pie is telling us the spcaLA offers low-cost vaccines today for dogs and cats. The vaccination menu at Plummer Park in West Hollywood. In addition to vaccines, there are flea treatments, microchips and more. Guidelines for participating in this special spcaLA event are on the spcaLA.com website.

