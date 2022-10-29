It’s Halloween weekend! It’s fun for children, adults — as well as their pets — to get into costume for Halloween.

Halloween Pet Adoption

Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue

11939 Ventura Boulevard

Studio City

wagmorpets.org

-0-

Rusty’s Discount Pet Center

11672 Ventura Boulevard

Studio City

rustysdiscountpets.com

Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue has adoptable pets for Halloween and all year round. For example, there is the terrier mix Pixie! Pixie’s pet parent is actress Juju Brener starring in the Disney movie feature Hocus Pocus 2. Pixie, and these Halloween costumed critters needing a forever home, are from Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue in Studio City.

To learn more about Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue and to see more cuties pies, who would like a home for the holidays, take a look at the wagmorpets.org website.

To find fun and pet safe Halloween costumes, Rusty’s Discount Pet Center in Studio City has a huge Halloween costume selection for all sizes of fur babies as well as pet Halloween treats. Details are on the rustysdiscountpets.com website.

-0-

Gremlins & The Howling

Hollywood Legion Theater

2035 North Highland Avenue

Los Angeles

hollywoodlegiontheater.com

That’s right! The cult classic THE HOWLING, the story of a newswoman sent to a rehabilitation center for a story learns the inhabitants are not what they seem to be, are both playing at the historic Hollywood Legion Theater Saturday. Hollywood weekend movie details and ticket information are on the Hollywoodlegiontheater.com website.

-0-

100th Anniversary Celebration of Grauman’s Egyptian Theater

Hollywood Heritage Museum

2100 North Highland Avenue

hollywoodheritage.org

While you are in the Hollywood area, join the celebration 100th anniversary celebration of Grauman’s Egyptian Theater. Showman and theater magnate Sid Grauman built the magnificent Egyptian Theater in 1921. This was the location of the first movie premiere in 1922; “Robin Hood” with Douglas Fairbanks, Sr.

Sid Grauman is credited with invented the red carpet at movie premieres, so the public and media would focus on his actors. Also, Grauman is credited with creating the Hollywood photographer entertainment industry because he paid people to take pictures and ask for autographs of the actors.

The Egyptian Theater is currently undergoing renovations and is scheduled to reopen in 2023. So, learn more about the historic Hollywood landmark at the special Hollywood Heritage Museum exhibition.

-0-

Fanny Brice Birthday

Fanny’s Restaurant & Cafe

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 3080

fannysla.com

Grammy winner Barbra Streisand earned her Academy Award for her portrayal of 20th century comedienne, singer, and theater and film actress Fanny Brice.

Today is Fanny Brice’s birthday. The perfect place to celebrate? Fanny’s Café and Bar at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in the Mid-Wilshire District. The striking two-story eatery features a chef designed open kitchen, an elegant bar, and fabulous food; everything from pastries to short rib burritos to fish rillettes, salads, vegetable dishes and more, as well as and captain-based service just like the classic celebrity service of vintage Hollywood icons the Brown Derby and Perino’s.

Dining and menu information are on the fannysla.com website.

So, let’s make this a “…Happy Birthday, Hello Gorgeous…” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.