Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, October 2nd, 2021

This Saturday, we can explore the brand new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, a new James Bond vehicle exhibition, and celebrate Fall and the Halloween season. All of these venues and more are on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list. Enjoy and please stay safe!

-000-

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90036

1 323 930 3000

academymuseum.org

*Timed Tickets are on Sale Now.*

*Covid-19 Protocols Require Proof of Vaccination or a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken up to 72 hours prior to arrival.*

Hooray for Hollywood! This has been a decade in the making! The NEW Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is now open in the Mid-Wilshire District of Los Angeles. It is the first large scale museum of its kind in the United States. Museum director and president Bill Kramer says this venue is more than a museum of exhibitions. He says it is a destination!

Reserve your timed admission tickets. Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken up to 72 hours prior to arrival are required. For more information about visiting requirements, explore the academymuseum.org website.

-0-

Bond in Motion: The Largest Official James Bond Vehicle Exhibit in the United States

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

Petersen.org

The sleek Aston Martin DB10 featured in the James Bond movie SPECTRE is on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition BOND IN MOTION.

Advance ticket reservations are required at petersen.org to see the handcrafted motoring masterpiece and more at the exhibition BOND IN MOTION.

-0-

Evolution of the Corvette

The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum

610 Lairport Street

El Segundo

310 909 0950

automobiledrivingmuseum.org

Corvette lovers can learn about the Evolution of the Corvette at The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum in El Segundo. Corvettes representing each era of the sports car’s history are on display.

Tickets are available at automobiledrivingmuseum.org.

-0-

Mr. Jack O’ Lanterns Pumpkin Patch

*Los Angeles

*Hollywood

*West L.A. *Torrance

*La Jolla *San Diego

*West Palm Beach, Florida

mrjackolanternspumpkins.com

It’s back! Mr. Jack O’Lanterns Pumpkin Patch. Although the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s October events, Covid safety protocols are making this October’s festivities possible. And, the pumpkin patch is partnering with Uber Eats so customers can have ordered pumpkins delivered to their door.

To find a Mr. Jack O’Lanterns Pumpkin Patch near you, check the website.

-0-

Bob Baker Marionette Theater Hallowe’en Spooktacular

A Puppet Marvel!

4949 York Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 250 9995

bobbakermarionettetheater.com

This will also get you in the pumpkin and Halloween mood. The Bob Baker Marionette Theater Hallowe’en Spooktacular. This puppet marvel is happening at the historic York Theater in Highland Park. For ticket and Covid-19 protocol requirements, check the website: bobbakermarionettetheater.com

So, let’s make this a “trick or trick” Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-