Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, October 30th, 2021

It’s Saturday, THE DAY BEFORE HALLOWEEN! There PLENTY of Halloween events on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list. Please check in advance any event of interest due to the NEW Covid-19 safety protocols.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Free!

Fall-O-Ween

4:30pm – 8:30pm

Heritage Hill Historical Park

25151 Serrano Road

Lake Forest

949 923 2230

www.ocparks.com

It’s Halloween weekend! So, you might want to stop by Orange County’s Heritage Hill Historical Park for its FALL-O-WEEN. Tour the historical grounds decorated for Halloween themed photo opportunities, explore a hay maze, and participate in a Halloween scavenger hunt. Find details about the free event, including free parking at ocparks.com

-0-

Freaky Flora

Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanical Garden

301 North Baldwin Avenue

Arcadia

626 821 3222

arboretum.org

There’s more Halloween fun and interesting floral information at the historical 127-acre Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanical Garden. There’s FREAKY FLORA here, among them the Dragon Tree. According to the arboretum, when the tree is cut, its sap runs blood red. To see this and all 25 Freaky Flora stops, tickets must be purchased in advance at the arboretum.org website. You will find Covid-19 safety guidelines there as well.

-0-

Carved

*Reservations Required*

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Drive

La Canada

818 949 4200

Descansogardens.org

Find the Fall and Halloween spirit at Descanso Gardens in La Canada – Flintridge at Carved, which includes a one-mile walk decorated with professionally carved pumpkins. Advanced timed tickets required due to the pandemic. Make your reservations at the descansogardens.org website.

-0-

Cal Poly Pomona Pumpkin Fest

AGRIscapes

4102 South University Drive

Pomona

909 869 6722

*Reservations Required. No Admission Tickets Will Be Sold at the Gate*

www.cpp.edu

In Pomona, there’s more Halloween fun at the Cal Poly Pomona Pumpkin Festival. Pick a perfect pumpkin and participate in number of Halloween events. Admission tickets are only available online! You cannot buy tickets at the gate. More festival details are yours as well as ticket information at cpp.edu.

-0-

Boo at the Zoo!

The Los Angeles Zoo

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

www.lazoo.org

The Boo at the L.A. Zoo will put you in the Halloween spirit with special pumpkin themed activities including magic and science shows as well a creepy crafts and creature treats. Costumes are encouraged. Due to Covid-19 safety regulations, advance reservations are suggested. Masks are required. Details are available at www.lazoo.org

-0-

Trunk or Treat!

The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum

610 Lairport Street

El Segundo

310 909 0950

automobiledrivingmuseum.org

We think nothing of decorating where we live for Halloween, so how about decorating what we drive! Hook up your hooptie Halloween style today and you will be ready to participate tomorrow at the TRUNK OR TREAT SPOOKY CAR CRUISE-IN at The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum. Car lovers and their families are invited to get into costume as well. The fun begins 10am tomorrow, Sunday, Halloween. So, you have some time to prepare.

-0-

So, let’s make this an “All Hallow’s Eve” Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-