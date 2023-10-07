It’s Saturday! It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month. The AARP invites us to learn how to make Caldo Tlalpeno, a hearty chicken and vegetable soup that originated just south of Mexico City.

Register now for the Thursday, October 12th VIRTUAL cooking demonstration with Chef Maite Gomez-Rejon. She is an edible expert! Chef Gomez-Rejon is a culinary historian, founder of ArtBites, a video series weaving art and culinary history with cooking classes, lectures, tastings and stories.

So, register now for Chef Gomez-Rejon’s Thursday, October 12th VIRTUAL cooking demonstration on the website events.aarp.org/cookingcaldo .

So, let’s make this a “delicious, Hispanic Heritage Month cooking” weekend! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.