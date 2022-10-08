It’s Saturday! What are you doing? Hmm?!? Here are several Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Fall Plant & the Drought

Moon Valley Nurseries

11745 Sherman Way

North Hollywood

818 284 6903

moonvalleynurseries.com

It’s the Fall planting season! What are you supposed to do about maintaining your trees when there is a drought and water restrictions? Bill Villiard of Moon Valley Nurseries, California’s largest nursery, says there are options. He provides drought guidance in addition to impressive healthy tree information at the moonvalleynurseries.com website.

-0-

Big Love! Big Breed!

Adopt a Larger Dog for $25.00

Now Until October 14th

spcaLA Adoption Centers

spcala.com

spcaLA invites us to bring home BIG LOVE. Adopt a big breed dog at the discounted rate of $25.00. The deal applies at all spcaLA adoption centers now through Friday, October 14th.

-0-

Leticia Maldonado: The Storytellers

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

Glendale

818 696 2149

neonmona.org

Glendale’s Museum of Neon Art features Neon artist Leticia Maldonado and her neon exhibition “The Storytellers.” This is the first solo museum exhibition for the Los Angeles based multimedia sculptor who works in luminous glass.

Schedule your tour of her work at the neonmona.org website.

-0-

Closing Sunday, October 9th

Secrets of World War Two

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

reaganfoundation.org

This is the closing weekend of the landmark exhibition SECRETS OF WORLD WAR TWO at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley.

Hundreds of World War Two era artifacts, including real aircraft and tanks are featured!

Details are on the reaganfoundation.org website.

-0-

Sunday, October 16th

8am

Black Girls Ride

Tigerlily Foundation

Breast Cancer Charity Ride

Tickets -$30.00

McDonald’s

1733 Alameda Street

Compton

eventbrite.com

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Joining the national campaign for research and fundraising Black Girls Ride, national motorcycle collective driving inclusion for women of color, will lead a motorcade of one-hundred black female riders on an honor ride through South Los Angeles to support women at every stage of their breast cancer journey. This special ride happens Sunday, October 16th 8am at McDonald’s, 1733 Alameda Street in Compton. It’s a Breast Cancer Awareness Month fundraiser. Get ticket information NOW and more details on the Eventbrite.com website.

So, let’s make this a “ride for a Breast Cancer cure” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Hey! Wait for me!

-0-