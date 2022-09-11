It’s Saturday! We have an opportunity to learn about coping with the drought, a unique jewelry exhibit and a unique bookstore and more to explore today on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list. Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Navigating the California Drought

Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants

818 768 1802

theodorepayne.org

There is information, guidance, and classes for those worried about maintaining their property during this drought. The Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers and Native Plants has a long list of September classes, everything for from irrigation to lawn removal.

Check the theodorepayne.org website for “Navigating the California Drought” classes and workshops.

-0-

Closing Saturday!

Location Services: Jewelry Perspectives on Time & Place

Tibbie: Dunbar Assemble!

Craft in America Center

8415 West Third Street

Los Angeles

323 951-0610

craftinamerica.org/center

This is the last day to explore LOCATION SERVICES: JEWELRY PERSPECTIVES ON TIME AND PLACE. The Craft in America Center Los Angeles exhibition examines historical and contemporary place of jewelry to society, culture, and individuality. Exhibition tour information is on the craftinamerica.org/center website.

-0-

Going Out of Business Sale

Eso Won Bookstore

4327 Degnan Boulevard

Los Angeles

Esowonbookstore.com

Closing the end of this year, landmark Eso Won Books in Leimert Park. The independent, Black owned bookstore has been part of the Los Angeles book scene for more than 30-years. Owners Tom Hamilton and James Fugate continue to offer bestsellers and more, online and at their Degnan Boulevard store. Details are on the esowonbookstore.com website.

-0-

14th Annual Ventura Art & Street Painting Festival

10a.m.-5p.m.

Ventura Harbor Village

venturaartfestival.com

The sidewalks along the Ventura Harbor Village Waterfront are the canvas for street artists at the Ventura Art and Street Painting Festival. This creative festival is a fundraiser for Ventura charities. Admission and parking information are on the venturalartfestival.com website.

-0-

Adopt A Pet

Clear the Shelters

spcaLA : Friends for Life

spcala.com

At spcaLA adoption fees for dogs and cats are reduced to 25-dollars. Begin the adoption process online at spcaLA.com/adopt to learn if you meet spcaLA qualifications. More adoption information is on the spcala.com website.

-0-

No Adoption Fees for Large Dogs

Pasadena Humane

pasadenahumane.org

Pasadena Humane is waiving adoption fees for dogs more than 40-pounds. All adopted dogs are spayed/neutered, microchipped and have received age-appropriate vaccines. Adoptions are by appointment, which can be made at pasadenahumane.org.

-0-

200 Adoption Fees Waived

Animal Adoption Day!

8a.m.-5p.m.

OC Animal Care

1630 Victory Road

Tustin

714 935 6848

ocpetinfo.com

And adoption fees for up to 200-pets are waived at OC Animal Care. We can view the Tustin facility’s long list of adoptable pets. There are available dogs, cats, as well as rabbits, guinea pigs and a snake!

To learn more about adoptable pets and to request an adoption appointment, visit the ocpetinfo.com website.

So, let’s make this a “find a fur-ever friend for life” Saturday. Gayle Anderson. KTLA 5 News.

-000-