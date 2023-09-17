It’s Saturday! What are you doing? Hmmm? Well, here are some suggestions!

This Weekend

San Manuel Pow Wow

California State University San Bernardino

5500 University Parkway

San Bernardino

909 425 3450

socalpowwow.com

From Montana to the Dakotas and Alaska to Canada, North America’s best pow-wow dancers, drummers, and artisans have gathered since 1996 to celebrate their culture and spiritual roots at the annual San Manuel Pow Wow.

This time-honored tradition happens this weekend at California State University San Bernardino. What you should know before you go is on the socalpowwow.com website.

This Weekend!

Baja Splash Cultural Festival

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

562 590 3100, Extension O

aquariumofpacific.org

This is the Baja Splash Cultural Festival happening at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. This event presents traditional dance, live music, and educational programming.

The aquariumofpacific.org website says this festival celebrates cultures from Mexico, Central and South America, and beyond.

Friday, September 22nd

Free Shred & Fraud Prevention Event

9am to 2pm

Mexican American Opportunity Foundation

401 North Garfield Avenue

Montebello

local.aarp.org/aarp-event/aarp-ca-prevent-fraud-shred-event-092223-xvnzwcrf7y2.html

Document shredding is an important tool to protect ourselves from identity theft. Register now for the free shred and fraud prevention event coming up Friday, September 22nd at the Mexican American Foundation, 401 North Garfield Avenue, Montebello. The 9am to 2pm event free! Register at the local.aarp.org website.

AARP Survey Reveals Few Older Adults Download Disaster Preparedness Apps

AARP.org/DisasterPrep

By the way, the AARP has just released a survey encouraging and teaching older adults how to prepare for natural disasters including floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires. The AARP information and guidance is on the aarp.org/disasterprep website.

This Weekend

44th Annual Polish Dozynki

Saint John Paul II Polish Center

3999 Rose Drive

Yorba Linda

714 996 8161

polishcenter.org

Get a taste of Poland at the 44th Annual Dozynki Harvest Festival. The weekend event at the Saint John the Second Polish Center in Yorba Linda features delicious Polish treats such as stuffed cabbage, pierogis, and kielbasa in addition to traditional folk dancing and costumes. The polishcenter.org has all of the annual harvest celebration information.

The NEW 2024 Rose Parade Pins are available on the Tournament of Roses website: tournamentofroses.com

And get this float testing is underway at both award-winning Irwindale commercial float building companies. It’s not too early to get on the list of volunteers needed for December float decorating.

The Phoenix Decorating Company volunteer schedule is posted on its website: phoenixdeco.com and the volunteer details for Fiesta Parade Floats are on its website: fiestaparadefloats.

Vote Now!

Canstruction Orange County

*South Coast Plaza

*John Wayne Airport

*Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (Artic)

All Donations Benefit the Orange County Food Bank

canstructionoc.org

Our parents told us NOT TO PLAY WITH OUR FOOD, but this is for charity. Canstruction OC features these cute and cleaver sculptures built entirely out of canned food. They are created by volunteers of local prominent architectural, engineering, planning, and design firms.

See them at South Coast Plaza (in conjunction with the Festival of Children), John Wayne Airport, and the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center throughout the month of September. Vote and donate for your favorite on the constructionoc.org website. The deadline is Wednesday, September 20th. All proceeds and all the cans used for the creative structures benefit the Orange County Food Bank.

This Weekend!

O’Reilly Auto Parts Grand National Truck Show

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

877 763 7469

rodshow.com

He’s in a hurry…a hurry to get to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Grand National Truck Show at the Fairplex in Pomona. Find trucks, vans, SUVs and more from the 1900s to 2023. The rodshow.com web says in addition to the show there’s a competition for the world’s most beautiful truck!

So, let’s make this a “keep on trucking” Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.