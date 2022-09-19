This is a wonderful Saturday to experience several indoor and outdoor, family friendly events.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Canstruction Orange County

South Coast Plaza

3333 Bristol Street

Costa Mesa

canstructionoc.org

CANstructionOC is on display! See all eight creative CANstruction sculptures at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa. In fact, you can vote for your favorite at the canstructionoc.org website. All of the food items used, and your vote donation, benefit the Orange County Food Bank.

-0-

September is Hunger Action Month

Feeding America

*Feeding America Riverside San Bernardino Counties

*Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

*OC Food Bank

*Food Sharing of Ventura County

feedingamerica.org

September is Hunger Action Month. The non-profit organization FEEDING AMERICA hopes we will do our part to support and donate to our local food banks. The feedingamerica.org website as well as the websites for our local food banks provide detailed information of how we can help end hunger.

-0-

Hispanic Heritage Month

The Original Farmers Market

Fairfax and Third

6333 West 3rd Street

Los Angeles

farmersmarketla.com

Celebrate HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH at the Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles. At the Fairfax and Third location you will find a taste of cultural cuisine from Mexico, Argentina, Honduras, El Salvador, and more. Plan your tasty, cultural visit at farmersmarketla.com

-0-

National Dance Day

10am-to-Noon

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

9390 North Santa Monica Boulevard

Beverly Hills

310 746 4000

thewallis.org

Burn off the calories consumed at the Original Farmers Market LA at the NATIONAL DANCE DAY celebration at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. thewallis.org website says the fun starts at 10am.

-0-

Closing Weekend!

Fiesta!

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

4949 York Boulevard

Los Angeles

bobbakermarionettetheater.com

This is the last weekend for Fiesta! at the historic Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park. Bob Baker Marionette classic is a love letter to Latin America. Reservation information is on the bobbakermarionettetheater.com website.

-0-

Moompetam American Indian Festival

9.a.m. – to – 5p.m.

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

562 590 3100

aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/moompetam

The Gathering of the Saltwater People, the Moompetan American Indian Festival, is celebrated this weekend at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. According to the aquariumofpacific.org website, we’ll learn about the indigenous California maritime cultures including Tongva, Chumash, Luiseno and more from 9am until 5pm.

-0-

Sounds of Sandoval : Grammy Legend Arturo Sandoval

Rhimes Performing Arts Center

1850 South Manhattan Place

Los Angeles

debbieallendanceacademy.com

That’s Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient, ten-time Grammy Award Winner, and Emmy Award Winner music legend Arturo Sandoval. He’s the star of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s two-day jazz festival SOUNDS OF SANDOVAL. In addition to his performances at the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles, there’s a master class for aspiring musicians. Learn more on the debbieallendanceacademy.com website.

So, let’s make this “a rocking Arturo Sandoval” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-