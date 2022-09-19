This is a wonderful Saturday to experience several indoor and outdoor, family friendly events.
Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!
-000-
Canstruction Orange County
South Coast Plaza
3333 Bristol Street
Costa Mesa
canstructionoc.org
CANstructionOC is on display! See all eight creative CANstruction sculptures at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa. In fact, you can vote for your favorite at the canstructionoc.org website. All of the food items used, and your vote donation, benefit the Orange County Food Bank.
-0-
September is Hunger Action Month
Feeding America
*Feeding America Riverside San Bernardino Counties
*Los Angeles Regional Food Bank
*OC Food Bank
*Food Sharing of Ventura County
feedingamerica.org
September is Hunger Action Month. The non-profit organization FEEDING AMERICA hopes we will do our part to support and donate to our local food banks. The feedingamerica.org website as well as the websites for our local food banks provide detailed information of how we can help end hunger.
-0-
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Original Farmers Market
Fairfax and Third
6333 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles
farmersmarketla.com
Celebrate HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH at the Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles. At the Fairfax and Third location you will find a taste of cultural cuisine from Mexico, Argentina, Honduras, El Salvador, and more. Plan your tasty, cultural visit at farmersmarketla.com
-0-
National Dance Day
10am-to-Noon
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
9390 North Santa Monica Boulevard
Beverly Hills
310 746 4000
thewallis.org
Burn off the calories consumed at the Original Farmers Market LA at the NATIONAL DANCE DAY celebration at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. thewallis.org website says the fun starts at 10am.
-0-
Closing Weekend!
Fiesta!
Bob Baker Marionette Theater
4949 York Boulevard
Los Angeles
bobbakermarionettetheater.com
This is the last weekend for Fiesta! at the historic Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park. Bob Baker Marionette classic is a love letter to Latin America. Reservation information is on the bobbakermarionettetheater.com website.
-0-
Moompetam American Indian Festival
9.a.m. – to – 5p.m.
Aquarium of the Pacific
100 Aquarium Way
Long Beach
562 590 3100
aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/moompetam
The Gathering of the Saltwater People, the Moompetan American Indian Festival, is celebrated this weekend at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. According to the aquariumofpacific.org website, we’ll learn about the indigenous California maritime cultures including Tongva, Chumash, Luiseno and more from 9am until 5pm.
-0-
Sounds of Sandoval : Grammy Legend Arturo Sandoval
Rhimes Performing Arts Center
1850 South Manhattan Place
Los Angeles
debbieallendanceacademy.com
That’s Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient, ten-time Grammy Award Winner, and Emmy Award Winner music legend Arturo Sandoval. He’s the star of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy’s two-day jazz festival SOUNDS OF SANDOVAL. In addition to his performances at the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles, there’s a master class for aspiring musicians. Learn more on the debbieallendanceacademy.com website.
So, let’s make this “a rocking Arturo Sandoval” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-000-