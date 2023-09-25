It’s Saturday! What are you up to? Nothing! Well, here are a few suggestions! Take a look at the report and then scroll down this page for more information I didn’t have time to include in the report.
Hunger Action Month
Feeding America!
feedingamerica.org
Los Angeles Regional Food Bank
lafoodbank.org
Second Harvest Food Bank Orange County
feedoc.org
SEPTEMBER IS HUNGER ACTION MONTH initiated by FEEDING AMERICA. The nonprofit organization says this is a good time for folks to do whatever they can to help the less fortunate.
The websites for feedingamerica.org, lafoodbank.org, and feedoc.org all have details about how we can help fight hunger in our communities.
Register Now!
What You Need to Know About ADUs!
Accessory Dwelling Units
Design, Permitting, & Financing Process
Virtual Workshop Monday, September 25th @4p.m.
Register: events.aarp.org/LTD-ADU
If you are looking to expand your housing options, consider construction of an accessory dwelling unit, commonly referred to as ADUs. The AARP says ADUs expand affordable housing options for people of all ages and allow older adults to remain in their communities.
Register now for a free 4p.m. virtual workshop Monday, September 25th to learn design, financing and required permitting. Register on the aarp.org/losangeles website.
AARP Survey Reveals Few Older Adults Download Disaster Preparedness Apps
AARP.org/DisasterPrep
By the way, the AARP has just released a survey indicating more needs to be done to teach older adults how to prepare for natural disasters including floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires. So, the AARP has produced disaster preparation information and guidance on the aarp.org/disasterprep website.
Maya: The Exhibition
California Science Center
700 Exposition Park Drive
Los Angeles
californiasciencecenter.org
More than 250 ancient artifacts of the Mayan civilization can be examined for the first time outside of Guatemala at the California Science Center. You can schedule your visit on the californiasciencecenter.org
The Mayan culture is a “living legacy” because California has THE LARGEST GUATEMALAN POPULATION IN THE UNITED STATES, with Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Santa Ana having the largest Guatemalan populations!
Taste of Italy Los Angeles
400 Block of North Main Street
Downtown Los Angeles
iamla.org
We’re invited to experience what is described as “the best Italian event in Los Angeles.” Taste of Italy Los Angeles is an evening of food, wine and entertainment. The iamla.org website has ticket information and a reminder that this is an event for adults age 21 and over.
Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival
Torrance Cultural Arts Center
3330 Civic Center Drive
Torrance
losangelesukulelefestival.com
That the sound of the Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival. This family friendly celebration of the small, four stringed instrument offers performances as well as classes and workshops. Tickets for the City of Torrance event are on the losangelesukulelefestival.com website.
So, let’s make this a “make some music” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Playing the blues on a ukulele. Ahhh, yeah!