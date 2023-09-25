It’s Saturday! What are you up to? Nothing! Well, here are a few suggestions! Take a look at the report and then scroll down this page for more information I didn’t have time to include in the report.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Hunger Action Month

Feeding America!

feedingamerica.org

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

lafoodbank.org

Second Harvest Food Bank Orange County

feedoc.org

SEPTEMBER IS HUNGER ACTION MONTH initiated by FEEDING AMERICA. The nonprofit organization says this is a good time for folks to do whatever they can to help the less fortunate.

The websites for feedingamerica.org, lafoodbank.org, and feedoc.org all have details about how we can help fight hunger in our communities.

Register Now!

What You Need to Know About ADUs!

Accessory Dwelling Units

Design, Permitting, & Financing Process

Virtual Workshop Monday, September 25th @4p.m.

Register: events.aarp.org/LTD-ADU

If you are looking to expand your housing options, consider construction of an accessory dwelling unit, commonly referred to as ADUs. The AARP says ADUs expand affordable housing options for people of all ages and allow older adults to remain in their communities.

Register now for a free 4p.m. virtual workshop Monday, September 25th to learn design, financing and required permitting. Register on the aarp.org/losangeles website.

AARP Survey Reveals Few Older Adults Download Disaster Preparedness Apps

AARP.org/DisasterPrep

By the way, the AARP has just released a survey indicating more needs to be done to teach older adults how to prepare for natural disasters including floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires. So, the AARP has produced disaster preparation information and guidance on the aarp.org/disasterprep website.

Maya: The Exhibition

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

californiasciencecenter.org

More than 250 ancient artifacts of the Mayan civilization can be examined for the first time outside of Guatemala at the California Science Center. You can schedule your visit on the californiasciencecenter.org

The Mayan culture is a “living legacy” because California has THE LARGEST GUATEMALAN POPULATION IN THE UNITED STATES, with Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Santa Ana having the largest Guatemalan populations!

Taste of Italy Los Angeles

400 Block of North Main Street

Downtown Los Angeles

iamla.org

We’re invited to experience what is described as “the best Italian event in Los Angeles.” Taste of Italy Los Angeles is an evening of food, wine and entertainment. The iamla.org website has ticket information and a reminder that this is an event for adults age 21 and over.

Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival

Torrance Cultural Arts Center

3330 Civic Center Drive

Torrance

losangelesukulelefestival.com

That the sound of the Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival. This family friendly celebration of the small, four stringed instrument offers performances as well as classes and workshops. Tickets for the City of Torrance event are on the losangelesukulelefestival.com website.

So, let’s make this a “make some music” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Playing the blues on a ukulele. Ahhh, yeah!