DeLorean Alpha5
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
323 930 2277
petersen.org
The icon. The two passenger DeLorean of the 1980’s, Hollywood famous for its starring role in the “BACK TO THE FUTURE” movie trilogy. The stainless-steel sports car is back. It’s different. One of the few places in the world where you can see for yourself is the Petersen Automotive Museum.
Also, at the Petersen, the DeLorean concepts. The Alpha Plasmatail, a stylized rear hatch wagon and the Omega, a Baja-themed off-road truck. This is the last weekend to see the DeLoreans of the future. Visitor information is on the petersen.org website.
Property from the Life and Career of Betty White
Julien’s Auctions
257 North Canon Drive
Beverly Hills
juliensauctions.com
She was award winning actress, comedian, producer and author Betty White on the 1980’s hit show “THE GOLDEN GIRLS”, one the many television show that featured her comedic talent for more than seven decades. Her life and career revered at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills.
These items are among more than one-thousand lots available at this weekend’s auction of the “PROPERTY FROM THE LIFE AND CAREER OF BETTY WHITE. Bidding details are on the juliensauctions.com website.
National Senior Center Month
Wallis Annenberg GenSpace
3643 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
424 407 4023
annenberggenspace.org
September is NATIONAL SENIOR CENTER MONTH. She’s a member of the NEW Wallis Annenberg GenSpace center on the campus of the Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Los Angeles.
GenSpace is an innovative facility offers a variety of programs, both in-person and online in a striking facility designed by the renowned OMA architecture firm. The annenberggenspace.org website provides details about this state-of-the-art community space for older adults.
