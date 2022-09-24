It’s Saturday! What are you doing? Here are several suggestions on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

DeLorean Alpha5

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

petersen.org

The icon. The two passenger DeLorean of the 1980’s, Hollywood famous for its starring role in the “BACK TO THE FUTURE” movie trilogy. The stainless-steel sports car is back. It’s different. One of the few places in the world where you can see for yourself is the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Also, at the Petersen, the DeLorean concepts. The Alpha Plasmatail, a stylized rear hatch wagon and the Omega, a Baja-themed off-road truck. This is the last weekend to see the DeLoreans of the future. Visitor information is on the petersen.org website.

-0-

Property from the Life and Career of Betty White

Julien’s Auctions

257 North Canon Drive

Beverly Hills

juliensauctions.com

She was award winning actress, comedian, producer and author Betty White on the 1980’s hit show “THE GOLDEN GIRLS”, one the many television show that featured her comedic talent for more than seven decades. Her life and career revered at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills.

These items are among more than one-thousand lots available at this weekend’s auction of the “PROPERTY FROM THE LIFE AND CAREER OF BETTY WHITE. Bidding details are on the juliensauctions.com website.

-0-

National Senior Center Month

Wallis Annenberg GenSpace

3643 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

424 407 4023

annenberggenspace.org

September is NATIONAL SENIOR CENTER MONTH. She’s a member of the NEW Wallis Annenberg GenSpace center on the campus of the Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Los Angeles.

GenSpace is an innovative facility offers a variety of programs, both in-person and online in a striking facility designed by the renowned OMA architecture firm. The annenberggenspace.org website provides details about this state-of-the-art community space for older adults.

So, let’s make this, a move it, so you don’t lose it” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. I’m breaking a sweat! ☹

-000-