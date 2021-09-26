Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, September 25th, 2021

It’s Saturday! There is a lot to see and do, if we follow the current Covid protocols. Here are some suggestions. Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Bond in Motion: The Largest Official James Bond Vehicle Exhibit in the United States

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

Petersen.org

“Bond in Motion” at the Petersen Automotive Museum is the largest official Bond vehicle exhibit in the United States. Among the planes, helicopters, and boats, of course, there are the icon Aston Martins, including — THIS ONE! THE ASTON MARTIN DB10.

This is opening day for this exhibit which celebrates the 60th anniversary of the 007 films. Tickets and Covid protocol information are available at petersen.org/bond

-0-

Free!

Child Car Seat Checks

10am to 2:30pm

Hyundai & Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Fountain Valley Regional Hospital

17100 Euclid Street

Fountain Valley

714 509 8887

Thanks to Hyundai Motor Company and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles you can get your child’s car seat checked. During the free inspection, nationally certified child passenger safety technicians will inspect car seats for expiration, manufacturer recalls and proper fit of the seat for your child.

The inspections happen today from 10am to 2:30pm at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital in Fountain Valley. Information is available at 714 509 8887.

-000-

Bob Baker Marionette Theater Halllowe’en Spooktacular

A Puppet Marvel!

4949 York Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 250 9995

bobbakermarionettetheater.com

Children, and their parents, will love the Bob Baker Marionette Theater Hallowe’en Spooktacular. This puppet marvel is happening at the historic York Theater in Highland Park.

For ticket and Covid-19 protocol requirements, check the website: bobbakermarionettetheater.com

-0-

Pinatas: The High Art of Celebration

Craft in America

8415 West Third Street

Los Angeles

323 951 0610

craftinamerica.org

These are not just Pinatas, they are art! Craft in America Center presents Piñatas: The High Art of Celebration. This is an in person and virtual exhibition that focuses on the overlooked craft of handmade piñatas and piñata-based art objects.

See the specialized and creative work of Roberto Benavidez and more than a dozen other artists at the Craft in America Center. Details are yours at

www.craftinamerica.org/center.

-0-

Free!

AARP Los Angeles Soul Steppers Walking Group 6am to 7am

Every Tuesday

local.aarp.org

It’s weekend! It’s time to leave the couch! The AARP Los Angeles Soul Steppers were taking their fitness routine to the mall, but the pandemic has convinced the team to convert their cardio time to a virtual workout under the guidance of Ultimate Transformations Training owner and founder Erich Nall, better known as “Coach E” and his wife Yvette.

“Coach E” is famous for helping hundreds of individuals correct and replace bad habits with his publication “21 Days to Ultimate Health and Wellness.”

The next FREE VIRTUAL AARP L.A. soul stepping session is Tuesday, September 28th, at 6am. Register at local.aarp.org

So, let’s make this a “get up and get going” Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-