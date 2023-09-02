It’s Saturday! It’s a holiday weekend. There are several fun and interesting locations to visit. Take a look at this report and then scroll down this page to learn of more things to do today. Enjoy! Please stay safe!

This is the closing weekend of the 57th Annual Summer Sawdust Art & Craft Festival, which features more than 200 new and returning Laguna Beach artists, who exhibit and sell their original art and handcrafted items in an enchanting outdoor eucalyptus-lined setting in Laguna Canyon. All artists that exhibit during the summer festival are Laguna Beach residents, making the Sawdust a one-of-a-kind experience.

The annual event also features art demonstrations as well as art classes, entertainment, music, and food vendors.

The Sawdust Art & Craft Festival is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public and promoting the art created in Laguna Beach. Since its inception, the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival has celebrated and supported the work of local artists.

Closing Sunday, September 3rd, 2023

57th Annual Sawdust Art Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

949 494 3030

sawfustartfestival.org

The Cheech Anniversary

“Cheech Collects”

“Origences/Origins”

“Xican-a.o.x. Body”

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture of the Riverside Art Museum

3581 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside

951 684 7111

riversideartmuseum.org

Instagram: thecheechcenter

Facebook: TheCheechCenter

There are many fascinating items to explore and ponder from the massive art collection of comedian, actor, musician, activist, and all round Renaissance Man Cheech Marin. To celebrate the first anniversary of The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture, new pieces are on display from his collection, described as the largest in the United States, among them international artist Frank Romero’s wall mural Mejico, Mexico.

To learn the story behind this impressive piece and to see the other new items on display celebrating the first anniversary of THE CHEECH, Riverside is the place to be! Details are on the riversideartmuseum.org website as well as Instagram and Facebook.

Ricardo Breceda’s Art Gallery

44395 White Mountain Road

Aguanga

951 236 5896

ricardobreceda.com

Eye popping art is on display in Aguanga, where you will be awestruck by the metal sculptures of artist Ricardo Breceda. Directions and visiting hours to see Breceda’s outstanding gallery and sculpture garden are on the ricardobreceda.com website.

Gee’s Bend: Shared Legacy

The Huntington, Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

huntington.org

Gee’s Bend: Shared Legacy at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. Here you will find a selection of prints as well as quilts celebrating the artistry and cultural significance of work by members of the Gee’s Bend Quiltmakers Collective from Alabama, home to one of the most important African American quilt making traditions in the United States.

The Huntington.org website says this extensive exhibit will includes a Gee’s Bend quilt gifted to former president Barack Obama. This is scheduled to close next month!

Lyon Air Museum

Santa Ana Drags & Beyond: America’s First Official Drag Strip

19300 Ike Jones Road

Santa Ana

714 210 4585

lyonairmuseum.org

You might want to race over to the Lyon Air Museum for “Santa Ana Drags & Beyond: America’s First Official Drag Strip.” The new exhibition celebrates the 1950 sport that took place on what now is the Lyon Air Museum.

See some of the historic and impressive dragsters and learn about drag racing pioneer C.J. “Pappy” Hart.

To know what you should know before you go, check the website: lyonairmuseum.org

2024 Rose Parade Volunteer Decoration Schedule

Phoenix Decorating Company

Irwindale

626 793 3174

Phoenixdeco.com

The team at Phoenix Decorating Company in Irwindale has been testing the Rose Parade Floats we will see January 1st, 2024, making sure safety and design features are compatible with the extraordinary artwork of these rolling sculptures. Phoenix Decorating has already released its DRY AND FLORAL DECORATING SCHEDULE. The DRY DECORATING begins Saturday, December 2nd and the FLORAL DECORATING is scheduled to begin Tuesday, December 26th. Volunteers can register at the phoenixdeco.com website.

2023 Quality Business Awards Winner: Top Ranked in Los Angeles, California

Kip’s Toyland

L.A.’s Oldest Toy Store

6333 West Street, #720

Los Angeles

323-939-8334

kipstoyland.com

Thanks to the movie box office blockbuster “Barbie” everything Barbie is popular.

You can meet some of the new diverse Barbie and Ken dolls at L.A.’s oldest toy store, KIP’S TOY at the Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles, awarded designation of “2023 top ranked business in Los Angeles, California” by the Quality Business Awards organization. To learn more about the award as well as the Kip’s Toyland variety of classic toys including Barbie, check the kipstoyland.com website.

“These Hips Don’t Lie: 3D Imaging of the Pelvis Suggests Social Care for Saber Tooth Cats”

La Brea Tar Pits

5801 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3499

tarpits.org

Saber Tooth Cat Bones Could Enhance Patient Care

cedars-sinai.org/blog/orthopaedist-saber-toothed-cats.html

New at the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum. A special plaque celebrates the new exhibit of scientific Saber Tooth Cat research, teaching us the extinct predators were pack and not solitary mammals.

Dr. Robert Klapper, Orthopedic Surgeon at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles says this discovery and technology is providing the medical community new information and tools diagnose and treat our human joint injuries and pain. Tarpits.org website is where you can plan your visit to see, “These Hips Don’t Lie: 3D Imaging of the Pelvis Suggests Social Care for Saber Tooth Cats.

The Cedars-Sinai.org website is where you can learn how Saber Tooth Cat Bones Could Enhance Patient Care. You can see this new research on display at the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum in Los Angeles. The tarpits.org website has visitor information. You can read more about this on the cedars-sinai.org website story entitled “Saber Tooth Cat Bones Could Enhance Patient Care.”