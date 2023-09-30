It’s Saturday! The last Saturday of September! Here are a few interesting activities you might want to explore.

Take a look at the report and then scroll down this page for more information I didn't have time to tell you during the broadcast.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Closing Sunday, December 31st, 2023

Space Shuttle Endeavour

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

Engineers are securing the Space Shuttle Endeavour for its move from its’ current horizontal display at the Samuel Oschin Pavilion at the California Science Center to a new vertical, ready for launch exhibition at the currently under construction Samuel Oschin Space and Science Center in Exposition Park.

This massive project means everything inside the shuttle must be secured as well as the exterior space craft engineering.

To keep track of the progress of the Endeavour’s move, check the californiasciencecenter.org website and know that the move means the current exhibition closes the end of this year, Sunday, December 31st.

Register Now!

Virtual Cooking Demonstration: Caldo Tlalpeno

Thursday, October 12th @3p.m.

events.aarp.org/CookingCaldo

It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month. The AARP invites to learn how to make this Caldo Tlalpeno, a hearty chicken and vegetable soup that originated just south of Mexico City. Register now for the Thursday, October 12 virtual cooking demonstration with chef Maite Gomez-Rejon. Register now at the website events.aarp.org/cookingcaldo.

Southeast Asia Day

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

aquariumofpacific.org

It’s Southeast Asia Day at the Aquarium of the Pacific. This special festival program highlights the cultures of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, The Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. The aquariumofpacific.org website this Southeast Asia experience begins at 9am.

AARP Survey Reveals Few Older Adults Download Disaster Preparedness Apps

AARP.org/DisasterPrep

The AARP has just released a new survey indicating more needs to be done to teach older adults how to prepare for natural disasters including floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires. So, the AARP has produced disaster preparation information and guidance on the aarp.org/disasterprep website.

Free!

Emergency Preparedness Classes

Saturday, October 7th

Saturday, October 21st

SOS Survival Products

800-479-7998

sosproducts.com/training-classes

SOS Survival Products in Van Nuys is one location where everyone, including older adults, can find affordable emergency supplies especially emergency power supplies.

In addition to emergency supplies, you can register now for two free SOS Survival Products Emergency Preparedness Classes. The

sosproducts.com/training-classes website says in October there is a free virtual class Saturday 7th at 10am and another Saturday, October 21st at 10am. The registration deadline is Tuesday, October 5th.

Pacific AirShow

Huntington Beach

pacificairshowusa.com

Spectators along five miles of the California coastline can experience what is described as “the world’s biggest airshow!” The Pacific Airshow Huntington Beach. The redefining airshow experience website: pacificairshowusa.com, says among the top performers, representing the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, an F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the U.S. Army Golden Knights and U.S. Navy Parachute Team, there are 30-food trucks, photo ops with pilots, and more!

So, let’s make this a “high flying” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.