This Saturday, there are two interesting television and film exhibitions that you might want to check out on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list! One of them is FREE!

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Art of Costume Design in Television Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213 623 5821

fidmmuseum.org

The Prime-Time Emmy Awards are Monday, September 12th, 2022. We can see the television costumes nominated for Emmy Awards and more at the new, free exhibition ART OF COSTUME DESIGN IN TELEVISION at FIDM Museum in downtown Los Angeles.

Information about exploring this free exhibition is on the fidmmuseum.org website.

Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

academymuseum.org

That’s Grammy Award winner Lena Horne blazing bright in the 1943 all Black cast musical film classic “STORMY WEATHER.”

See her glorious gold dress and a whole lot more at the new exhibition “REGENERATION : BLACK CINEMA 1898-1971” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. In fact, you can see the 1943 classic musical tonight at a special 7:30pm screening at the museum’s Ted Mann Theater. Details and tickets are on the academymuseum.org website.

So, let’s make this a “television and film industry history” Saturday.

Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.