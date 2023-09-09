It’s SATURDAY! What are you doing? You can volunteer to decorate Rose Parade Floats. You can attend tonight’s fabulous guitar concert at an important Pasadena museum. You can register for a free seminar on the importance of sleep. You can attend a special California Native American culture event in Long Beach. These are just a sample of what’s happening today. So, take a look at this report and then scroll down this page for more event information, which I didn’t have time to tell you during this broadcast.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

The NEW 2024 Rose Parade Pins are available on the Tournament of Roses website.

And get this float testing is underway at both award-winning Irwindale commercial float building companies. It’s not too early to get on the list of volunteers needed for December float decorating.

The Phoenix Decorating Company volunteer schedule is posted on its website and the volunteer details for Fiesta Parade Floats are on its website.

-0-

Listen to the sound of the Odeum Guitar Duo. They are performing tonight at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena. Their “Crossroad Junction” program features music from classical masterworks to 20th century tunes by Led Zeppelin.

Their stirring performance is inspired by the Norton Simon Museum’s permanent art collection, described as one of the most remarkable private art collections ever assembled.

Ticket information is on the nortonsimon.org website.

-0-

Ahhh! Precious sleep! Many of us do not realize that high quality sleep is just as important as diet and exercise to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Well, we can get professional advice on this topic at the next Zoom event, just like this Zoom session held several months ago, courtesy AARP CA. You’re going to want to register today on the aarp.org website for the 10a.m., Tuesday, September 12th Zoom meeting with sleep expert Dr. Erin Cassidy-Eagle. This online wellness class is free!

-0-

Today is a good day to stop by one of the 10 Los Angeles County Libraries for today’s Library Fest. The In-Person fun and interactive programs are from 1-to-4p.m. Take a look at the lacountylibrary.org to find a Library Fest location near you.

-0-

The celebration of indigenous California Native American cultures features traditional cultural craft demonstrations, storytelling, music, and dance. The Moompetan Festival is happening all weekend at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. Details are on the aquariumofpacific.org website.

-0-

Classic car lovers are cruising to the South Bay Classics Car Show. Check out the variety of pre-1979 beautiful buggies at the Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum in El Segundo. The automobiledrivingmuseum.org website says the show, food trucks, vendors and awards fun gets going at 10am.

So, let’s make this a “get your motor running” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Ahhh! What a classic!

-000-