Saturday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go!, Saturday, June 5th, 2021

There is a NEW NORMAL evolving this weekend. I say that because today’s event is a mix of virtual as well as in-person events provided we follow Covid safety guidelines. Take a look! Please stay safe!

Building Hope: The Campaign for a Brighter Future

Larger Distribution Center

Industry

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

lafoodbank.org/building-hope

The LA Regional Food Bank has had to expand to a more than more than 250-thousand square foot complex that needs renovations to upgrade the space to meet the 120-percent increase in L.A. County food distribution. We can help by checking in at the lafoodbank.org/building-hope website.

Nelson Riddle: Music with a Heartbeat by Geoffrey Littlefield, Christopher Riddle

Amazon.com

Los Angeles Public Library

Lapl.org

Music legend Frank Sinatra performing what he described as the updated version of the Rodgers and Hart 1935 classic “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World”, updated with his favorite, profilic arranger Nelson Riddle.

The collaborative energy considered “ a musical marriage made in heaven” by Nelson Riddle autobiographer Geoffrey Littlefield, who chronicles Riddle’s experiences with legends such as Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald and more in the new book “Nelson Riddle: Music with a Heartbeat” , which includes never-before-seen photographs and anecdotes, available at Amazon.com as well as the Los Angeles Public Library.

Docent Tour of Central Library VIRTUAL @ 11am

Los Angeles Public Library

RSVP: E-mail docents@lapl.org

The Los Angeles Central Public Library is closed on the weekends due to pandemic restrictions, but we can STILL tour the history facility. There’s a docent today at 11am. Want to go? Check in with an email at docents@lapl.org to make a reservation.

Summer Evening Strolls

Twilight on Selected Evenings

Online Reservations Required

The Huntington Botanical Gardens

huntington.org

We can take a break from the world’s worries with Summer evening strolls at twilight at The Huntington’s gardens in San Marino, open from 4:30pm to 8pm. Reservations are required. Check the huntington.org website for ticket and reservation information.

Los Angeles River Recreation Zone

Elysian Valley & Sepulveda Basin

What to Know Before You Go!

lariverrecreation.org

And, get this! Four miles of miles of the L.A. river’s recreation areas are open for kayaking, fishing, bird watching and hiking. There are several things to know before you go about the Elysian Valley and Sepulveda Basin recreation zones! So, be sure to check the lariverrecreation.org

So, let’s make this a “…get out and about safely…” Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

