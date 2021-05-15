Saturday “Gayle on the – NEW NORMAL – Go!”, Saturday, May 15th, 2021.

by: Gayle Anderson, Reporter & Producer

Posted: / Updated:

It’s a MAJOR Saturday! That’s because fans worldwide of five-time Grammy winner Janet Jackson are anticipating this weekend’s auction of more than one-thousand costumes, gowns, as well as personal items of “The Queen of Pop.” 

For more information about this unique auction, that features two unique catalogues; both have a special VIDEO message and one version is personally autographed by Ms. Jackson, and to make arrangements to bid either in person or online, check the juliensauctions.com website.

