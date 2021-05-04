Saturday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go!, Saturday, May 1st, 2021

It’s Saturday! It’s Spring! The Covid-19 safety regulations are changing. That means there are more places to explore – SAFELY – on the Saturday “Gayle on the NEW NORMAL Go!” list.
Take a look! Enjoy! Please be safe!
-000-
Supercars: A Century of Spectacle & Speed
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
To see all 30 vehicles in this SUPERCARS exhibition, make your ticket reservations in advance at Petersen.org.
-0-
All Seasons Brewery & Chicas Tacos
Formerly the Firestone Tire Center
M. Winter Design
La Brea & 8th
Los Angeles
It was feared the 83-year old Firestone Tire building at La Brea and 8th was going to be demolished when it closed in 2015. But, the Art Deco Streamline Moderne monument is back. It returns as a popular spot for All Season Brewery and Chicas Tacos. Interior Designer Matt Winter and his team have been working since 2017 to bring landmarked building back to life making sure every piece of the was reused inside and out.
Take a look and learn more about this labor of love at the AllSeasonBrewing and mwinterdesign websites.
-0-
Paul Revere Was Here: On the Trail of L.A.’s Legendary Architect Paul R. Williams
Wednesday, May 12th & Wednesday, May 26th
L.A. Conservancy
We can explore the landmark properties of L.A.’s legendary architect Paul Revere Williams, sometimes known as the “Architect to the Stars.” The L.A. Conservancy and the Southern California Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects invite us to this month’s virtual and self guided tours of Williams landmark projects and to learn how we can preserve and protect them from demolition.
Ticket information and details are available at laconservancy.org.
-0-
Back to the Movies
“North by Northwest” Starring Cary Grant
Historic Hollywood Legion Theater
7:30pm
$14.00 Children
$20.00 Adults
English film director, producer and screenwriter Sir Alfred Hitchcock is in the spotlight tonight at the historic Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43. That’s because his timeless masterpiece “North by Northwest” starring Cary Grant is being screen tonight at 7:30pm.
Due to current health guidelines, this screening is limited to 50 percent capacity, proper mask wearing is required, and sanitation precautions are in place. Make your ticket reservations at Hollywoodlegiontheater.com
So, let’s make this an “enjoy a classic movie” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-000-