Saturday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go!, Saturday, May 1st, 2021

It’s Saturday! It’s Spring! The Covid-19 safety regulations are changing. That means there are more places to explore – SAFELY – on the Saturday “Gayle on the NEW NORMAL Go!” list.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please be safe!

-000-

Supercars: A Century of Spectacle & Speed

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

petersen.org

To see all 30 vehicles in this SUPERCARS exhibition, make your ticket reservations in advance at Petersen.org.

-0-

All Seasons Brewery & Chicas Tacos

Formerly the Firestone Tire Center

M. Winter Design

La Brea & 8th

Los Angeles

323 591 0330

allseasonbrewing.com

mwinterdesign.com

It was feared the 83-year old Firestone Tire building at La Brea and 8th was going to be demolished when it closed in 2015. But, the Art Deco Streamline Moderne monument is back. It returns as a popular spot for All Season Brewery and Chicas Tacos. Interior Designer Matt Winter and his team have been working since 2017 to bring landmarked building back to life making sure every piece of the was reused inside and out.

Take a look and learn more about this labor of love at the AllSeasonBrewing and mwinterdesign websites.

-0-

Paul Revere Was Here: On the Trail of L.A.’s Legendary Architect Paul R. Williams

Wednesday, May 12th & Wednesday, May 26th

L.A. Conservancy

laconservancy.org

We can explore the landmark properties of L.A.’s legendary architect Paul Revere Williams, sometimes known as the “Architect to the Stars.” The L.A. Conservancy and the Southern California Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects invite us to this month’s virtual and self guided tours of Williams landmark projects and to learn how we can preserve and protect them from demolition.

Ticket information and details are available at laconservancy.org.

-0-

Back to the Movies

“North by Northwest” Starring Cary Grant

Historic Hollywood Legion Theater

7:30pm

$14.00 Children

$20.00 Adults

hollywoodlegiontheater.com

English film director, producer and screenwriter Sir Alfred Hitchcock is in the spotlight tonight at the historic Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43. That’s because his timeless masterpiece “North by Northwest” starring Cary Grant is being screen tonight at 7:30pm.

Due to current health guidelines, this screening is limited to 50 percent capacity, proper mask wearing is required, and sanitation precautions are in place. Make your ticket reservations at Hollywoodlegiontheater.com

So, let’s make this an “enjoy a classic movie” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-