Saturday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go!”, Saturday, May 8th, 2021

Autotrader Best Electric Cars for 2021

autotrader.com

The pandemic has forced the cancellation of international, national, AND local car shows. Despite the problem, there are hundreds of new vehicles, among them new ELECTRIC VEHICLES, so many new electric vehicles, Autotrader has produced a list of the BEST ELECTRIC CARS FOR 2021. The complete list of the BEST ELECTRIC CARS OF 2021 is ready for you to examine at autotrader.com.

California Science Center Reopens!

PERNiCiEM: The Endangered Species Connection

THE ART OF THE BRICK: The World’s Largest Display of LEGO Art

California Science Center

Exposition Park

CaliforniaSciencecenter.org

*Check Covid Safety Requirements Before Your Visit!*

Endangered Species welcome guests back to the re-opened California Science Center, temporarily closed due to the pandemic. These creations by Lego artist Nathan Sawaya, join the ART OF THE BRICK collection at the California Science Center, the world’s largest display of Lego art. Advance ticket reservations are required before your visit and face coverings are required. More information is available at the California Science Center website.

Made in L.A. 2020: a version

The Hammer

The Huntington

310 443 7020

Hammer.ucla.edu / exhibitions

This is an indication life is getting better. The massive art exhibition MADE IN L.A. 2020: A VERSION is open to visitors. The pandemic postponed art experience of 30 Los Angeles artists occupies both the Hammer Museum in West Los Angeles and The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens. Free, advanced reservations required. The Hammer Museum website has all of the details you will.

Judson Studios

Stained Glass: From Gothic to Street Style

Forest Lawn Museum

1712 South Glendale Avenue

Glendale

forestlawn.com

This is the first comprehensive exhibition for the historic Judson Studios, international renown for its traditional and contemporary stained, leaded, faceted and fused glass. The exhibition at the temporarily closed Forest Lawn Museum in Glendale, is now open to the public in accordance with Covid-19 safety guidelines. The venue shines a light on nearly 100 original pieces which have never been exhibited. Reservations are available at forestlawn.com.

Supercars: A Century of Spectacle & Speed

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

petersen.org

***Covid-19 Restrictions Require Advance Ticket Purchase.***

Although popularized in the 1960s, the term “supercar” has been in existence for more than a century!

While the high-performance vehicles often associated with the modern definition of a supercar did not arrive until the 1950s, their mechanical and design specifications have evolved from era to era.

With more than 30 examples ranging from the big-bore monsters of more than a century ago to more recent and recognizable exotic machines embodying modern technical sophistication and exceptional performance, this exhibition highlights those vehicles that pushed the boundaries of their respective periods, offering drivers of their day the ultimate motoring experience.

All Season Brewery & Chicas Tacos

Formerly the Firestone Tire Center

MWinter Design

La Brea & 8th

Los Angeles

323 591 0330

allseasonsbrewing.com

mwinterdesign.com

It was feared the 83-year old Firestone Tire building at La Brea and 8th was going to be demolished when it closed in 2015. But, the Art Deco Streamline Moderne monument is back. It returns as a popular spot for All Season Brewery and Chicas Tacos. Interior Designer Matt Winter and his team have been working since 2017 to bring landmarked building back to life making sure every piece of the was reused inside and out.

Take a look and learn more about this labor of love at the AllSeasonBrewing and mwinterdesign websites.

Paul Revere Was Here: On the Trail of L.A.’s Legendary Architect Paul R. Williams

Wednesday, May 12th & Wednesday, May 26th

L.A. Conservancy

laconservancy.org

We can explore the landmark properties of L.A.’s legendary architect Paul Revere Williams, sometimes known as the “Architect to the Stars.” The L.A. Conservancy and the Southern California Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects invite us to this month’s virtual and self-guided tours of Williams landmark projects and to learn how we can preserve and protect them from demolition.

Ticket information and details are available at laconservancy.org.

Mutt Manners!

Sunday, May 23rd @10am

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

12005 Bluff Creek Drive

Playa Vista

424 384 1801 annenbergpetspace.org

If your are pets having trouble minding their manners, you can find help at Wallis Annenberg Petspace. The pet education center and leadership institute offers “Mutt Manners.” Classes fill quickly. Register at annenbergpetspace.org.

