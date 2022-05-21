It’s SATURDAY! There are many special events and interesting experiences available. Please be aware of the Covid safety protocols, so you should check the event websites before you go. So, take a look at my report, then take a look at the list below for events I didn’t have time to tell you about this morning!

Enjoy! Please stay safe! XOXO

-000-

2022 KJLH Women’s Health Expo

8am to 5pm

Long Beach Convention Center

300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach

kjlhradio.com

The 2022 KJLH Women’s Health Expo returns as an in-person experience. Among the important guest speakers, Dr. Jerry Abraham of Kedren Community Health Center in South Los Angeles, named 2021 Hero of Family Medicine, for his relentless fight for his patients and his staff making certain Coronavirus vaccines reached the underserved community. Dr. Abraham reminds expo attendees, the pandemic is not over.

Dr. Abraham is one of an impressive day of guests, experts in the field of medical, mental, financial and more in Long Beach today for the KJLH Women’s Health Expo. The kjlhradio.com has all the details.

-0-

Getty Center & Getty Trust

10 Free Community Art Festivals Across Los Angeles

11am to 6pm

Getty 25 Celebrates Lincoln Heights / East LA

3540 North Mission Road

Plaza de la Raza

Los Angeles

Getty.edu

The Getty Center, the Getty Trust, and its diverse group of community partners celebrate the center 25th anniversary with a series of 10 free outdoor neighborhood festivals. This weekend the celebration is happening in the Lincoln Heights and East Los Angeles community starting at

11am. The complete schedule of Getty 25 Celebrates events is the getty.edu website.

-0-

The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire

15501 Arrow Highway

Baldwin Park

626 969 4750

renfair.com

Have faire fun 16th century England style at the ORIGINAL Renaissance Pleasure Faire. It returns to Irwindale in all its great people watching glory as well as food and drink, medieval activities, one-of-a-kind shopping, and unique photo opportunities. Details are on the renfair.com website.

-0-

Free!

Second Annual People’s Kite Festival

2pm-6pm

1245 North Spring Street

Los Angeles

clockshop.org

This is a free! The Second Annual People’s Kite Festival. The family-friendly event at Los Angeles State Historic Park, next to historic Chinatown, in downtown Los Angeles, features a “gallery in the sky” in collaboration with the American Kiteflyers Association. The website has the details of the 2p.m. to 6.p.m. event.

-0-

Takashi Murakami : Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow

This Is Not America’s Flag

thebroad.org

While you’re in downtown Los Angeles, you might want to stop by The Broad Museum for the special exhibition TAKASHI MURAKAMI : STEPPINGING ON THE TAIL OF A RAINBOW, the artist’s first solo exhibition at The Broad.

Among the works presented are the artist’s monumental paintings, including the 32-foot-wide 100 Arhats (2013).

Also special at The Broad, the exhibition “THIS IS NOT AMERICA’S FLAG, featuring the work of more than 20-artists and the way artists explore tge symbol of the flag of the United States of America. Sunday at 2pm there will be a conversation among the exhibiting artists. Exhibition and artist conversation details are on thebroad.org website.

-0-

Bug Fair 2022

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

More than one-million species. Only one Bug Fair happening at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. There are a variety of exhibitors so we can see everything from exotic insect collections to bug related products.

And, then there’s my favorite, the Bug Chef Cooking Demonstrations! Yum! Bug Chef Aly Moore says don’t squirm! She says bugs have been a dietary staple for millions of people around the world for centuries. Have an open mind! Remember when people thought sushi was not an appropriate menu item. BUG FAIR details are on the nhm.org website.

-0-

Back to Our Roots

L.A. County Fair

Thursday, May 5th – Monday, May 30th

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

909 623 3111

www.lacountyfair.com

Yes! The L.A. County Fair returns celebrating its 100th anniversary by going back to its roots with its traditional attractions. The L.A. County Fair is open now, during the cooler Spring temperatures through the end of this month.

So, let’s make this a “fair food” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-