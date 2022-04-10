It’s Sunday! There are exhibits Ghostbuster fans will enjoy as well as Spring flower sales and music, all of those events and more are on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

Please stay safe!

Hollywood Museum

In the Historic Max Factor Building

Ghostbusters

1660 North Highland Avenue

Hollywood

323 464 7776

thehollywoodmuseum.com

Fans of the 1977 Burt Reynolds action-comedy movie “Smokey and the Bandit” will enjoy the new exhibition about the Oscar nominated movie at the Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Make-Up Studio. The exhibition celebrates the film’s 45th anniversary.

Also here, the Ghostbusters exhibition, celebrating all four films. Visitor information is on thehollywoodmuseum.com website.

Cars of Film and Television

Omaze Hollywood Gallery

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90036

323 930 2277

petersen.org

info@petersen.org

And, Ghostbuster fans can see the famous Ghostbuster Cadillac, better known as Ecto-1 at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

It’s one of the many vehicles and motorcycles featured in the new exhibition, CARS OF FILM AND TELEVISION. Exhibition information is at petersen.org.

Spring Iris Show & Sale

The Arboretum

Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden

301 North Baldwin Avenue

Arcadia

626 821 3222

arboretum.org

The Spring bloom of irises is happening at Arcadia’s L.A. County Arboretum and Botanic Garden. Today, you have an opportunity to make the colorful blossoms part of your garden. The Spring Iris and Bulb Show and Sale is up and running now through Monday. Details are on the arboretum.org website.

Black American Portraits

LACMA

Los Angeles County Museum Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

lacma.org

Time is running out to see BLACK AMERICAN PORTRAITS at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Spanning more than two centuries, the selection of approximately 140 works draws primarily from LACMA’s permanent collection and highlights emancipation and early studio photography, scenes from the Harlem Renaissance, portraits from the Civil Rights and Black Power eras, and multiculturalism of the 1990s. The lacma.org website says exhibition closes Sunday, April 17th.

Mostly Blues Festival

Musco Center for the Arts

Chapman University

415 North Glassell

Orange

www.muscocenter.org

That’s Blues legend and five-time Grammy Award winning singer, guitarist, and songwriter Keb’ Mo’ singing it’s “Good to be Home Again.”He’s the headliner at today’s MOSTLY BLUES FESTIVAL at the Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University in Orange.

So, let’s make this a “ good to be home, again” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

