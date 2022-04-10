It’s Sunday! There are exhibits Ghostbuster fans will enjoy as well as Spring flower sales and music, all of those events and more are on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list.
Enjoy! Please stay safe!
Hollywood Museum
In the Historic Max Factor Building
Ghostbusters
1660 North Highland Avenue
Hollywood
323 464 7776
thehollywoodmuseum.com
Fans of the 1977 Burt Reynolds action-comedy movie “Smokey and the Bandit” will enjoy the new exhibition about the Oscar nominated movie at the Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Make-Up Studio. The exhibition celebrates the film’s 45th anniversary.
Also here, the Ghostbusters exhibition, celebrating all four films. Visitor information is on thehollywoodmuseum.com website.
Cars of Film and Television
Omaze Hollywood Gallery
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
323 930 2277
petersen.org
And, Ghostbuster fans can see the famous Ghostbuster Cadillac, better known as Ecto-1 at the Petersen Automotive Museum.
It’s one of the many vehicles and motorcycles featured in the new exhibition, CARS OF FILM AND TELEVISION. Exhibition information is at petersen.org.
Spring Iris Show & Sale
The Arboretum
Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden
301 North Baldwin Avenue
Arcadia
626 821 3222
arboretum.org
The Spring bloom of irises is happening at Arcadia’s L.A. County Arboretum and Botanic Garden. Today, you have an opportunity to make the colorful blossoms part of your garden. The Spring Iris and Bulb Show and Sale is up and running now through Monday. Details are on the arboretum.org website.
Black American Portraits
LACMA
Los Angeles County Museum Art
5905 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
lacma.org
Time is running out to see BLACK AMERICAN PORTRAITS at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Spanning more than two centuries, the selection of approximately 140 works draws primarily from LACMA’s permanent collection and highlights emancipation and early studio photography, scenes from the Harlem Renaissance, portraits from the Civil Rights and Black Power eras, and multiculturalism of the 1990s. The lacma.org website says exhibition closes Sunday, April 17th.
Mostly Blues Festival
Musco Center for the Arts
Chapman University
415 North Glassell
Orange
That’s Blues legend and five-time Grammy Award winning singer, guitarist, and songwriter Keb’ Mo’ singing it’s “Good to be Home Again.”He’s the headliner at today’s MOSTLY BLUES FESTIVAL at the Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University in Orange.
So, let’s make this a “ good to be home, again” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
