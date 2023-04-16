It’s Sunday! There are LOTS of new experiences this weekend for people who love everything automotive and art. Here are some suggestions. Take a look at the report and then scroll down this page for more information I didn’t have time to tell you!

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

We Are Porsche

75th Anniversary of Porsche

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

Petersen.org

Petersen Automotive Museum celebrates the 75th anniversary of the sports car and its history in the sports car culture with the new exhibit WE ARE PORSCHE. Among the more than 40 exceptional automobiles,

Porsche’s first and only Formula 1 racer, Dan Guerney’s 1962 Porsche 804, which won Porsche two Formula 1 victories. Tickets to this historic exhibition are on the petersen.org website.

Around the World on Two Wheels: Highlights from the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum

The Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, Alabama, is recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest motorcycle collection.

The facility contains the motorcycle collection of former racing driver and automobile collector George Barber.

If you cannot get to Alabama right now then, go to the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles for the exhibition AROUND THE WORLD ON TWO WHEELS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE BARBER VINTAGE MOTORSPORTS MUSEUM.

Arsham Auto Motive

Also new at the Petersen Automotive Museum, ARSHAM AUTO MOTIVE. New York based Daniel Arsham’s stunning “eroded” cars and automotive artifacts are on display. When you see this in person, you will how Arsham has created this fossilized appearance using sand, quartz, and selenite.

The petersen.org website has visitor details.

Daniel Arsham: Wherever You Go, There You Are

Orange County Museum of Art

333 Avenue of the Arts

Costa Mesa

ocma.art

Now, if you cannot get to the Petersen Automotive Museum to see the artist Arsham’s work in Los Angeles County, then you can see his creativity in Orange County at the Orange County Museum of Art’s exhibition DANIEL ARSHAM: WHEREVER YOU GO, THERE YOU ARE.

In addition to his famous eroded vehicles, including a replica of the 1981 DeLorean of BACK TO THE FUTURE silver screen celebrity, there are his equally famous eroded sculptures.

Maya: The Exhibition

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

californiasciencecenter.org

See the art of the ancient Mayan civilization at MAYA: THE EXHIBITION, new at the California Science Center. The Exposition Park experience contains more than 250 authentic artifacts, many on tour outside of Guatemala for the first time highlighting the ancient Maya civilization of Mexico and Central America. The californiasciencecenter.org website suggests we enhance the exhibition experience by seeing the IMAX movie MYSTERY OF THE MAYA while you’re here.

Birda

Free Birdwatching App

birda.org

If you love nature and you would love to be able to bird watching and learn about the birds your watching, there’s a new free app to teach us. Birda is described as an app that helps us experience the natural world so that we will protect it!

To learn more about the free app and how it connects us with birds and more, take a look at the birda.org website.

So, let’s make this a “get in touch with nature” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.