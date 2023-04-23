It’s Sunday! It’s a GLORIOUS DAY for explore several outdoor events and more on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” report.

Armstrong Garden Centers

Pasadena

352 East Glenarm Street

Pasadena

626 799 7139

armstronggarden.com

We can learn about the proper care and feeding of everything suitable for spring planting, as well as available classes, by checking the armstronggarden.com website.

2023 Pasadena Showcase House of Design

Stewart House: 1933 Grand Colonial Estate

Pasadena

Tickets.pasadenashowcase.org

One of the nation’s oldest, largest, and most successful home and garden tours opens today. This is the 58th annual Pasadena Showcase House of Design has reimagined Stewart House, a 1933 grand colonial estate with more than 11-thousand square feet of living space on two carefully landscaped acres. Tickets are available on the tickets.pasadenashowcase.org website. Proceeds from ticket sales supports local music and arts programs.

The Queen Mary Limited Tours Reopen

1126 Queens Highway

Long Beach

queenmary.com

The Queen Mary resumes limited tours of the historic ship! There are the Glory Days Historical Tour, Steam & Steel Tour, and Haunted Encounters Tour. According to the queenmary.com website, tours are available daily from 11am until 6pm. The website also contains information about the reopening of guest staterooms and more next month.

Free!

Tournament House & Wrigley Gardens

Pasadena

Thursdays at 2 p.m.

April through August

Reservations Required

tournamentofroses.com

We are invited to tour the historic Wrigley Mansion, home of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association and Tournament House as well as its glorious garden of roses, camellias, and annuals. Tours are scheduled Thursdays at 2p.m. now through August. Reservations are required for the free tours at tournamentofroses.com.

150th Anniversary

Los Angeles Public Library

1872-2022

Central Library, Getty Gallery

630 West 5th Street

Los Angeles

lapl.org/150

The Los Angeles Public Library is celebrating its 150th anniversary. The Getty Gallery at the downtown Los Angeles Central Library illustrates how the connection between the library and the Los Angeles community.

We can explore the library’s fascinating legacy for free, now through Saturday, May 6th. Check the lapl.org/150 website for exhibition hours.

Doggone It! We’re Having an Adoption Special!

$25.00 Dog Adoptions now until April 30th

spcaLA Long Beach

spcaLA Hawthorne

spcaLA.com

Now through the end of the month, spcaLA reminds us its having a DOGGONE IT! WE’RE HAVING AN ADOPTION SPECIAL! Dog adoptions are only $25.00 for qualified adopters. See the sweetie pies looking for a “furever” home and take a look at adoption details on the spcaLA.com website.

Hollywood: Classic & Contemporary Auction

Saturday, April 22nd & Sunday, April 23rd

TCM & Julien’s Auctions

Julien’s Auctions

257 North Canon Drive

Beverly Hills

310 836 1818

juliensauctions.com

Happening this weekend, “HOLLYWOOD: CLASSIC & CONTEMPORARY”, featuring more than 1,400 iconic items from 100 years of pop culture history.

The centerpiece of this historic auction event is the custom-made white suit worn by John Travolta in his Academy Award®-nominated role as Tony Manero in the classic blockbuster motion picture Saturday Night Fever. This ensemble and the film itself helped define the Disco era and cemented the genre’s popularity for years to come. The world-famous and instantly recognizable polyester suit (comprised of three individual pieces: jacket, vest, and pants) worn by Travolta while burning up the dance floor to the Bee Gees’ smash hit “More Than a Woman” in one of the film’s memorable dance scenes, became emblematic of the film, and the soundtrack remains one of the bestselling motion picture soundtracks in history.

In 2010, the Library of Congress deemed Saturday Night Fever as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” The film is preserved and archived in the U.S. National Film Registry. This premiere outfit, from the film that made John Travolta a superstar, is considered a pinnacle piece of American pop culture history.

In-person and online details are on the juliensauctions.com website.

Closing Soon!

Guo Pei : Art of Couture

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

Closing soon, Guo Pei: Art of Couture at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. There are more than 40 works of couture art here personally selected by the world-renowned designer.

Visitor information to see these exquisite handmade creations is on the bowers.org website.

Aerobatic Pilot Vicky Benzing

Southern California Air Show

March Air Reserve Base

Riverside

socalairshow.com

That’s accomplished pilot, skydiver, air racer aerobatic performer Vicky Benzing. She’s among the aviation super stars participating in this weekend’s Southern California Air Show at March Air Reserve Base.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, and more of the best in the aviation industry, take over the Riverside skies. Ticket and parking information are on the socalairshow.com website.

33rd Annual Southern California Spring Garden Show

At Home in the Garden

Sunday, April 23rd

South Coast Plaza

3333 Bear Street

Costa Mesa

1-800-782-8888

springgardenshow.com

The 33rd Annual Southern California Spring Garden Show is happening at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa. The show on three levels of the west wing of the complex centers around a Fiesta Parade Floats dramatic, 25-foot-high floral creation with whimsical depictions of California animals and plants, all made with poppies, orchids, and other natural materials. The springgardenshow.com website has all of the details, as well as shopping information.

