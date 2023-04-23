It’s Sunday! It’s a GLORIOUS DAY for explore several outdoor events and more on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” report.
Take a look at the broadcast and then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to tell you.
Enjoy! Please stay safe!
Armstrong Garden Centers
Pasadena
352 East Glenarm Street
Pasadena
626 799 7139
armstronggarden.com
We can learn about the proper care and feeding of everything suitable for spring planting, as well as available classes, by checking the armstronggarden.com website.
2023 Pasadena Showcase House of Design
Stewart House: 1933 Grand Colonial Estate
Pasadena
Tickets.pasadenashowcase.org
One of the nation’s oldest, largest, and most successful home and garden tours opens today. This is the 58th annual Pasadena Showcase House of Design has reimagined Stewart House, a 1933 grand colonial estate with more than 11-thousand square feet of living space on two carefully landscaped acres. Tickets are available on the tickets.pasadenashowcase.org website. Proceeds from ticket sales supports local music and arts programs.
The Queen Mary Limited Tours Reopen
1126 Queens Highway
Long Beach
queenmary.com
The Queen Mary resumes limited tours of the historic ship! There are the Glory Days Historical Tour, Steam & Steel Tour, and Haunted Encounters Tour. According to the queenmary.com website, tours are available daily from 11am until 6pm. The website also contains information about the reopening of guest staterooms and more next month.
Free!
Tournament House & Wrigley Gardens
Pasadena
Thursdays at 2 p.m.
April through August
Reservations Required
tournamentofroses.com
We are invited to tour the historic Wrigley Mansion, home of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association and Tournament House as well as its glorious garden of roses, camellias, and annuals. Tours are scheduled Thursdays at 2p.m. now through August. Reservations are required for the free tours at tournamentofroses.com.
150th Anniversary
Los Angeles Public Library
1872-2022
Central Library, Getty Gallery
630 West 5th Street
Los Angeles
lapl.org/150
The Los Angeles Public Library is celebrating its 150th anniversary. The Getty Gallery at the downtown Los Angeles Central Library illustrates how the connection between the library and the Los Angeles community.
We can explore the library’s fascinating legacy for free, now through Saturday, May 6th. Check the lapl.org/150 website for exhibition hours.
Doggone It! We’re Having an Adoption Special!
$25.00 Dog Adoptions now until April 30th
spcaLA Long Beach
spcaLA Hawthorne
Now through the end of the month, spcaLA reminds us its having a DOGGONE IT! WE’RE HAVING AN ADOPTION SPECIAL! Dog adoptions are only $25.00 for qualified adopters. See the sweetie pies looking for a “furever” home and take a look at adoption details on the spcaLA.com website.
Hollywood: Classic & Contemporary Auction
Saturday, April 22nd & Sunday, April 23rd
TCM & Julien’s Auctions
Julien’s Auctions
257 North Canon Drive
Beverly Hills
310 836 1818
juliensauctions.com
Happening this weekend, “HOLLYWOOD: CLASSIC & CONTEMPORARY”, featuring more than 1,400 iconic items from 100 years of pop culture history.
The centerpiece of this historic auction event is the custom-made white suit worn by John Travolta in his Academy Award®-nominated role as Tony Manero in the classic blockbuster motion picture Saturday Night Fever. This ensemble and the film itself helped define the Disco era and cemented the genre’s popularity for years to come. The world-famous and instantly recognizable polyester suit (comprised of three individual pieces: jacket, vest, and pants) worn by Travolta while burning up the dance floor to the Bee Gees’ smash hit “More Than a Woman” in one of the film’s memorable dance scenes, became emblematic of the film, and the soundtrack remains one of the bestselling motion picture soundtracks in history.
In 2010, the Library of Congress deemed Saturday Night Fever as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” The film is preserved and archived in the U.S. National Film Registry. This premiere outfit, from the film that made John Travolta a superstar, is considered a pinnacle piece of American pop culture history.
In-person and online details are on the juliensauctions.com website.
Closing Soon!
Guo Pei : Art of Couture
Bowers Museum
2002 North Main Street
Santa Ana
Bowers.org
Closing soon, Guo Pei: Art of Couture at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. There are more than 40 works of couture art here personally selected by the world-renowned designer.
Visitor information to see these exquisite handmade creations is on the bowers.org website.
Aerobatic Pilot Vicky Benzing
Southern California Air Show
March Air Reserve Base
Riverside
socalairshow.com
That’s accomplished pilot, skydiver, air racer aerobatic performer Vicky Benzing. She’s among the aviation super stars participating in this weekend’s Southern California Air Show at March Air Reserve Base.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, and more of the best in the aviation industry, take over the Riverside skies. Ticket and parking information are on the socalairshow.com website.
33rd Annual Southern California Spring Garden Show
At Home in the Garden
Sunday, April 23rd
South Coast Plaza
3333 Bear Street
Costa Mesa
1-800-782-8888
springgardenshow.com
The 33rd Annual Southern California Spring Garden Show is happening at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa. The show on three levels of the west wing of the complex centers around a Fiesta Parade Floats dramatic, 25-foot-high floral creation with whimsical depictions of California animals and plants, all made with poppies, orchids, and other natural materials. The springgardenshow.com website has all of the details, as well as shopping information.
-0-
So, let's make this an "informative and educational " Sunday.