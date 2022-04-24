It’s Sunday! There are many NEW indoor and outdoor adventures. Each has its’ own Covid safety protocols, so please check the websites before you go.

30th Pan African Film & Arts Festival

Tuesday, April 19th to Sunday, May 1st

Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw

Los Angeles

paff.org

More than two-hundred films are featured, among them the story of Mahalia Jackson, the “Queen of Gospel Music.” The movie entitled, “REMEMBER ME!” Schedule and ticket information are on the paff.org website.

The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire

15501 Arrow Highway

Baldwin Park

626 969 4750

renfair.com

“Hazar!” Yes, the ORIGINAL Renaissance Pleasure Faire returns. The celebration of 16th century England features fun, food and drink. Due to the current pandemic, there are several health and safety measures to know before you go. Those details are on the renfair.com website.

Poppy Viewing at Crescent

The L.A. Arboretum

Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanical Garden

301 North Baldwin Avenue

Arcadia

arboretum.org

California Poppy lovers, it’s the poppy blooming season, you might want to stop by the L.A. Arboretum and Botanical Garden, to see them in the “Wildflowering L.A” area among nearly an acre of lupine, yarrow, and clarkia. The arboretum.org website has ticket and visiting guidelines.

Fabulous Fords Forever!

Largest West Coast All Ford Show

Irwindale Speedway

500 Speedway Drive

Irwindale

626 209 9138

irwindalespeedway.com

The largest all Ford show on the west coast is rolling into Irwindale Speedway. “Fabulous Fords Forever” features every year, make and model of Henry Ford’s creation founded in 1903. Ticket and spectator guidelines are on the irwindalespeedway.com website.

Oceanic Arts: Vintage Tiki Collection Auction Oceanic Arts 12414 Whittier Boulevard

Whittier

oceanicarts.net

peekaboogallery.com

Since 1956, Oceanic Arts has been at the epicenter of the mid-century, pop culture phenomenon known as TIKI. Co-owners Leroy Schmaltz and Bob Van Oosting are retiring, so everything in their Whittier warehouse is available at auction. Auction details are on the oceanicarts.net and peekaboogallery.com website.