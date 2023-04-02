It’s SUNDAY! It’s NOT RAINING! It’s A NEW MONTH! Let’s celebrate by learning something new and enjoying some new experiences. Here are some “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions!

The Queen Mary Limited Tours Reopen

1126 Queens Highway

Long Beach

queenmary.com

The Queen Mary resumes today limited tours of the historic ship! Tours available for purchase include Glory Days Historical Tour, Steam & Steel Tour, and Haunted Encounters Tour. According to the queenmary.com website, tours are available daily from 11am until 6pm.

The website also contains information about the reopening of guest staterooms and more by this coming May.

Free!

Art of Costume Design in Film

Fashion Institute of Merchandising Museum

919 South Grand Avenue

Downtown Los Angeles

fidmmuseum.org

From the Queen Mary to the Queen of Costume Design. Film and television costume designer Ruth E. Carter is the first Black woman in history to win two Oscars. Carter won her first Academy Award for Best Costume Design for Marvel’s “Black Panther.”

Then, Carter made history as only the second costume designer honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Costume designer Edith Head was the first in 1960.

And, at the 2023 Academy Awards, Carter received her second Academy Award for her work on the Marvel sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

We can see the Oscar winning BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER costumes of Ruth E. Carter now on display at the FIDM Museum in downtown Los Angeles.

This FREE exhibition featuring the BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FORVER costumes, the four Oscar nominated movie costumes, plus the costumes of your favorite 2022 movies is happening at the ART OF COSTUME DESIGN at the FIDM Museum. Visitor details are on the fidmmuseum.org website.

Free!

Vietnam in Transition, 1976 – Present

Wende Museum

10808 Culver Boulevard

Culver City

310 216 1600

wendemuseum.org

Opening today at the Wende Museum, the contemporary art exhibition VIETNAM IN TRANSITION, 1976 TO PRESENT.

This exhibition presents Vietnamese artists who fled or immigrated to the United States and those who returned to their homeland, as well as those who never left Vietnam.

The wendemuseum.org website says we can explore this Culver City experience for free!

Vietnam Veterans Monument

Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

714 993 5075

nixonfoundation.org

This is the 50th anniversary year of the last American troops and prisoners of war leaving Vietnam. The new Vietnam War Veterans Monument has been installed at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda to commemorate the occasion the Nixon Administration ended the Vietnam War. To visit this memorial and to learn about Mr. Nixon and the Vietnam War, check the nixonfoundation.org website.

CLAY LA 2023

10am – Noon

Craft Contemporary

5814 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

craftcontemporary.org

It’s CLAY LA weekend at Craft Contemporary! The annual ceramic marketplace and fundraiser brings dozens of ceramic makers from the Greater Los Angeles area to the Mid-Wilshire venue. Proceeds from this event support Craft Contemporary’s ceramic and education programs.

Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals

IN-N-OUT BURGER Pomona Dragstrip

2780 Fairplex Drive

Pomona

nhra.com

We can satisfy the craving for speed at this weekend’s Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals. The sport’s superstars are at the newly renamed historic IN-N-OUT BURGER Pomona Dragstrip, among them TOP FUEL champion Justin Ashley seen here accelerating to victory at this Thunder Valley, Bristol, Tennessee competition.

The complete weekend schedule for the Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock competitors is on the nhra.com website.

So, let’s make this a “speed craving” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.