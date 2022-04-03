It’s Sunday! It’s a day for relaxation. So, there are some interesting, relaxing gardening opportunities and well as exciting racing information on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

Take a look! And, then scroll down this page for events I didn’t have time to tell you about on this morning’s broadcast.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Garden Butterfly: Brandy Williams

Theodore Payne Foundation Native Plant Garden Tour

“Metropolis in Metamorphosis”

nativeplantgardentour.org

The garden of Garden Butterfly Brandy Williams is one of more than 30-gardens across the city you will be able to visit and find professional gardening advice during the upcoming Theodore Payne Native Plant Garden tour the weekend of April 23rd and April 24th. The theme of this year’s tour is “Metropolis in Metamorphosis.” Details are on the nativeplantgardentour.org website.

-0-

Poppy Days Spring Sale

Theodore Payne Foundation for Wildflowers & Native Plants

10459 Tuxford Street

Los Angeles

818 768 1802

theodorepayne.org

By the way, California Poppy lovers, it’s the poppy blooming season, you might want to stop by the Theodore Payne Native Plant Nursery where you will find lots of California poppies. The native plant nursery is having its Spring sale. Details about California Poppies, other blooming plants and seeds are on the theodorepayne.org website.

-0-

Adopt-A-Puppet

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

bobbakermarionettetheater.com

Fans of the historic Bob Baker Marionette Theater can support the classic family friendly shows by attending performances AND we can adopt a puppet, which provides care and maintenance of a puppet for one year. The bobbakermarionettetheater.com shows you the puppets who need your puppet adoption attention and to register to become a puppet parent.

-0-

World’s First Production Flying Car

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

petersen.org

The Hanna-Barbera animated sitcom THE JETSONS of the 1960s predicted a Space Age future that would include flying cars.

Well, look at this! The world’s first true flying car produced by a company known as AEROMOBIL! Whoa! It has a top driving speed of 100 miles per hour, zero to 62 miles per hour in ten seconds. A flying cruising speed of 160 miles per hour. It’s on display for a limited time, only this weekend at the Petersen Automotive Museum. Visiting information is on the petersen.org website.

-0-

Formula Drift Long Beach

300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach

888 684 3582

formulad.com

Down here on the ground, Formula Drift is sliding on into Long Beach. The pro championship, which has evolved from the streets of Japan into a worldwide competitive sport, has top drivers in town competing for top prizes and cash.

So, let’s make this an “oversteering, slip angle, clutch kicking” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-