Garden Butterfly: Brandy Williams
Theodore Payne Foundation Native Plant Garden Tour
“Metropolis in Metamorphosis”
nativeplantgardentour.org
The garden of Garden Butterfly Brandy Williams is one of more than 30-gardens across the city you will be able to visit and find professional gardening advice during the upcoming Theodore Payne Native Plant Garden tour the weekend of April 23rd and April 24th. The theme of this year’s tour is “Metropolis in Metamorphosis.” Details are on the nativeplantgardentour.org website.
Poppy Days Spring Sale
Theodore Payne Foundation for Wildflowers & Native Plants
10459 Tuxford Street
Los Angeles
818 768 1802
theodorepayne.org
By the way, California Poppy lovers, it’s the poppy blooming season, you might want to stop by the Theodore Payne Native Plant Nursery where you will find lots of California poppies. The native plant nursery is having its Spring sale. Details about California Poppies, other blooming plants and seeds are on the theodorepayne.org website.
Adopt-A-Puppet
Bob Baker Marionette Theater
bobbakermarionettetheater.com
Fans of the historic Bob Baker Marionette Theater can support the classic family friendly shows by attending performances AND we can adopt a puppet, which provides care and maintenance of a puppet for one year. The bobbakermarionettetheater.com shows you the puppets who need your puppet adoption attention and to register to become a puppet parent.
World’s First Production Flying Car
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
323 930 2277
petersen.org
The Hanna-Barbera animated sitcom THE JETSONS of the 1960s predicted a Space Age future that would include flying cars.
Well, look at this! The world’s first true flying car produced by a company known as AEROMOBIL! Whoa! It has a top driving speed of 100 miles per hour, zero to 62 miles per hour in ten seconds. A flying cruising speed of 160 miles per hour. It’s on display for a limited time, only this weekend at the Petersen Automotive Museum. Visiting information is on the petersen.org website.
Formula Drift Long Beach
300 East Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach
888 684 3582
formulad.com
Down here on the ground, Formula Drift is sliding on into Long Beach. The pro championship, which has evolved from the streets of Japan into a worldwide competitive sport, has top drivers in town competing for top prizes and cash.
