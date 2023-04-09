It’s Sunday! It’s a Beautiful Spring Sunday! Enjoy the day exploring several Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” something to do Sunday suggestions.

Take a look at the broadcast, then scroll down this page for more information about events I didn't have time to tell you.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Grow Your Groceries

April Lawn & Garden Tips

Armstrong Garden Centers

352 East Glenarm Street Pasadenaarmstronggarden.com

Start Your Veggies! Armstrong Garden Centers says now is the time to start tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, zucchini, eggplant…all the vegetables we love to harvest come summer. When planting be sure to amend the native soil at a 50/50 ratio with Dr. Earth Organic Home Grown Vegetable Garden Planting Mix to add vital organic matter to the soil for better root development and needed moisture balance so you have happy, healthy plants that provide you an abundant harvest.

The armstronggarden.com website contains a complete list of “Grow Your Groceries” gardening tips, encouraging to get busy now if we want a spectacular summer harvest.

2023 Theodore Payne Native Plant Garden Tour 20th Anniversary

Saturday Westside Gardens

Sunday Eastside Gardens

nativeplantgardentour.org

Springtime is an opportunity to discover California Native Plants and Gardening. We can look and learn at the 2023 Theodore Payne Foundation Native Plant Garden Tour. There are more than 30 residential and commercial locations to explore on both the westside and eastside of town. Take a look at the long, colorful list and order your tickets on the nativeplantgardentour.org website.

Gee’s Bend: Shared Legacy

The Huntington

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

huntington.org

Colorful at the Huntington in San Marino, Gee’s Bend: Shared Legacy featuring a selection of prints as well as quilts celebrating the artistry and cultural significance of work by members of the Gee’s Bend Quiltmakers Collective from Alabama, home to one of the most important African American quilt making traditions in the United States.

To visit this historic exhibition, check in at the huntington.org website.

Around the World on Two Wheels: Highlights from the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org

The Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, Alabama, is recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest motorcycle collection. The facility contains the motorcycle collection of former racing driver and automobile collector George Barber.

If you cannot get to Alabama right now then, go to the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles for the exhibition AROUND THE WORLD ON TWO WHEELS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE BARBER VINTAGE MOTORSPORTS MUSEUM.

Arsham Auto Motive

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

1-323-930-2277

petersen.org

Also new at the Petersen Automotive Museum, ARSHAM AUTO MOTIVE. New York based Daniel Arsham’s stunning “eroded” cars and automotive artifacts are on display. When you see this in person, you will how Arsham has created this fossilized appearance using sand, quartz, and selenite.

The petersen.org website has visitor details.

Maya: The Exhibition

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

californiasciencecenter.org

See the art of the ancient Mayan civilization at MAYA: THE EXHIBITION, new at the California Science Center. The Exposition Park experience contains more than 250 authentic artifacts, many on tour outside of Guatemala for the first time highlighting the ancient Maya civilization of Mexico and Central America. The californiasciencecenter.org website suggests we enhance the exhibition experience by seeing the IMAX movie MYSTERY OF THE MAYA while you’re here.

April is Earth Month

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Project

Playa del Rey

ballonainterceptor.lacounty.gov

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 is a fully automated, solar-powered trash collection device developed by The Ocean Cleanup, a Netherlands-based nonprofit. It is the first of its kind to be deployed anywhere in North America.

It is here for a two-year pilot project, the result of a partnership between the County of Los Angeles and The Ocean Cleanup, to address the issue of stormwater pollution in Ballona Creek. Project proponents hope it will pave the way for the implementation of a scalable solution worldwide.

The Trash Interceptor 007 is a 73-foot-long catamaran with a removable barge that holds six collection bins for a combined 1,750 cubic feet of storage capacity. Its automated trash rack and conveyor-belt system run as smoothly and quietly as a common household appliance for an eco-friendly and efficient solution to harvesting waterborne trash.

Each year, between 30 and 60 tons of trash enter Ballona Creek, carried by runoff from city streets. The County has invested in numerous ways to protect local rivers, lakes, and the ocean from pollution, including bans on single-use plastics, the installation of stormwater filters and diversions, and culturally competent public outreach efforts.

The Ocean Cleanup has deployed Interceptor Solutions in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Guatemala, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic as part of its river initiative, with the goal of implementing 1,000 river systems.

To learn more about this pilot project and what we can do to protect our environment and planet since April is Earth Month, take a look at the ballonainterceptor.lacounty.gov website.

Below the Surface: The Catalina Photographs of Bruce Hall

Catalina Museum for Art & History

217 Metropole Avenue

Avalon

310 510 2414

catalinamuseum.org

See the beautiful of the ocean in the photography of prominent Southern California artist Bruce Hall. He is a legally blind photographer, whose photos are part of the Library of Congress permanent collection. His underwater photography is currently on display at the Catalina Museum for Art and History.

To see his extraordinary work and to learn about the photographic technique he uses, make your arrangements to visit at the catalinamuseum.org website.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

5704 Paseo Del Norte Carlsbad

760 431 0352

theflowerfields.com

The beauty of the Flower Fields is in full spring bloom in Carlsbad. This Spring tradition only lasts approximately six-to-eight weeks. theflowerfield.com website lists educational and fun activities including yoga happening among the colorful blooms. All tickets must be purchased online.

Free!

Tournament House & Wrigley Gardens

Pasadena

Thursdays at 2 p.m.

April through August

Reservations Required

tournamentofroses.com

We are invited to tour the historic Wrigley Mansion, home of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association and Tournament House as well as its glorious garden of roses, camellias, and annuals. Reservations are required for the free tours at tournamentofroses.com.