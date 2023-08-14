It’s Sunday! We can experience everything historic slot car racing to a reptile show. All of that and more can be found on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Slot It U.S.A Nationals 2023

Sunday Race Day – @8am

electricdreams.com/nationals

72-slot car racers, from across the country as well as Europe and Mexico, are here to compete. Among the competitors teenager Elias Mohn.

Racing is underway today. Spectator details are on the website: electricdreams.com/nationals

Ubuhle Women: Beadwork and the Art of Independence

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

bowers.org

You MIGHT think these are buttons, they are not! They are tiny beads, the kind of tiny beads that produce the incredible bead painting exhibition — UBUHLE WOMEN: BEADWORK AND THE ART OF INDEPENDENCE at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana.

The bowers.org website indicates time is running out to explore these mesmerizing bead paintings in person. The exhibition is scheduled to close in two weeks.

Gee’s Bend: Shared Legacy

The Huntington, Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

huntington.org

Also closing soon Gee’s Bend: Shared Legacy at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. Here you will find a selection of prints as well as quilts celebrating the artistry and cultural significance of work by members of the Gee’s Bend Quiltmakers Collective from Alabama, home to one of the most important African American quilt making traditions in the United States.

The Huntington.org website says this extensive exhibit will includes a Gee’s Bend quilt gifted to former president Barack Obama.

“These Hips Don’t Lie: 3D Imaging of the Pelvis Suggests Social Care for Saber Tooth Cats

La Brea Tar Pits

5801 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3499

tarpits.org

Saber Tooth Cat Bones Could Enhance Patient Care

cedars-sinai.org/blog/orthopaedist-saber-toothed-cats.html

This is new at the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum. It’s this plaque, celebrating the new exhibit of scientific Saber Tooth Cat research, teaching us the extinct predators were pack and not solitary mammals.

Dr. Klapper says this discovery and technology is providing the medical community new information and tools diagnose and treat our human joint injuries and pain. Tarpits.org website is where you can plan your visit to see, “These Hips Don’t Lie: 3D Imaging of the Pelvis Suggests Social Care for Saber Tooth Cats.

And the Cedars-Sinai.org website is where you can learn how Saber Tooth Cat Bones Could Enhance Patient Care.

You can see this new research on display at the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum in Los Angeles.

This Weekend!

Reptile Super Show

Pomona Fairplex / Los Angeles County Fairgrounds

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

reptilesupershow.com

And, this will remind you of prehistoric creatures, the creatures at the Reptile Super Show is in town. The Pomona venue is described as “the world’s largest reptile show and sale.” The reptilesupershow.com website says expect more than 100-thousand square feet of reptiles, amphibians, turtles, supplies, cages, lights, supplements, educational workshops, and more.

So, let’s make this a “ get to meet someone, or in this case, something new, Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. (Hmmm! They do look rather prehistoric, huh!)