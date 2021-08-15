Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, August 15th, 2021

It’s SUNDAY! It’s a good day to try some new cuisine and to explore interesting museums and animal shelters.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Follow Your Fork!

Voodoo Vegan

Los Angeles Black Restaurant Week

Follow on Social Media @ voodooveganfood

L.A. Black Restaurant Week wraps up today with a long list of mouthwatering participants includes food trucks. VOODOO VEGAN FOOD TRUCK specializes in vegan Southern cuisine.

Find out for yourself. Follow the Voodoo Vegan Truck on Instagram.

-0-

Los Angeles Black Restaurant Week

Darrow’s New Orleans Grill

Open Thursday thru Sunday!

21720 South Avalon Boulevard, 102

Carson

424 570 0531

darrowsneworleansgrill.com

Darrow’s New Orleans Grill is another mouthwatering L.A. Black Restaurant Week participant to try before the event ends. The Carson eatery specializes in healthy versions of Cajun cuisine including desserts. We can let the HEALTHY good times role at Darrow’s open from Noon to 7pm, Thursday thru Sunday! Check website for the tasty Cajun menu.

-0-

Adopt-A-Kitten Pardner!

$25.00 Adoption Fees

Cats & Kittens

Now Through Tuesday, August 31st

spcala.com

spcaLA is having a special cat and kitten adoption event right now. Adoptions fees are only $25.00! You can find your future friend for life and begin the adoption proceed at spcala.com.

-0-

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Stroll among hundreds of beautiful butterflies at the Butterfly Pavilion outside of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The seasonal celebration of these delicate and colorful creatures has reopened to the public. Ticket and reservation information are yours at nhm.org. Take your camera.

-0-

Science of Spongebob

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

And, Spongebob Squarepants is ready for you to stop by the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County to DISCOVER THE SCIENCE OF SPONGEBOB! This exhibition and experience teaches us all of the small things we can do to save and protect the ocean and the planet. Check the Natural History Museum website for tickets and times.

-0-

Pageant of the Masters Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach

650 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

800 487 3378

foapom.com

The Festival of Arts Pageant of the Masters performances bring to life famous works of art on stage creating living pictures. Time is running out to see the theme for this Summer’s show: “Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories.” Ticket information is available at foapom.com.

-0-

Summer Sawdust Art Festival

Now Thru Sunday, September 5th

Laguna Beach

sawdustartfestival.com

Down the street from the pageant, the Summer Sawdust Art Festival! More than one-hundred artists have brought their one-of-a-kind award-winning work, among them pencil artist David Kizziar, who pieces are so detailed they appear to be photographs…

The Laguna Beach event is open now thru Sunday, September 5th. The sawdustartfestival.com website has the details.

-0-

So, let’s make this a “ safe colorful and creative” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-