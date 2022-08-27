It’s a Sunday to learn about women in aviation, black cinema, an auction of mob memorabilia and more. All of that and more on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list. Look! Enjoy! Please stay safe and healthy.

-000-

Regeneration : Black Cinema 1898 – 1971

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

academymuseum.org

The exhibition introduces you to the 1898 short film “SOMETHING GOOD”, believed to be the earliest on-screen kiss involving African American vaudeville stars Saint Suttle and Gertie Brown.

Advance ticket reservation is required. The details are on the academymuseum.org website.

-0-

Women in Aviation

Wings Over Camarillo Air Show

Camarillo Airport

555 Airport Way

wingsovercamarillo.com

Aviation history is happening in Camarillo at the Wings Over Camarillo Air Show. The theme is “Women in Aviation.” Look for pilot, skydiver, aerobatic performer, and air racer Vicky Benzing. Tickets for this premier air show on the central coast of California are on the wingsovercamarillo.com website.

-0-

Adopt A Pet

Clear the Shelters

spcaLA : Friends for Life

spcala.com

August is CLEARTHESHELTERS time. Help spcaLA clear its crowded Long Beach and Hawthorne shelters, full of furry friends looking for fur-ever homes. The spcaLa.com has information about discounted adoption fees and what you need to know and what you need to consider to become a pet parent.

-0-

Now thru Sunday, August 28th

Black Restaurant Week Los Angeles

blackrestaurantweeks.com

Black Restaurant Week Los Angeles will make you feel good as you sample and celebrate the flavors of African American, African, Caribbean, Cajun cuisine and more.

The blackrestaurantweeks.com website lists more than a dozen participating Black Restaurants including Grilled Fraiche. The blackrestaurantweeks.com website lists more than a dozen participating Black Restaurants including Darrow’s New Orleans Grill in Carson.

-0-

Register Now!

AARP L.A. Soul Steppers Classes

Free VIRTUAL Classes

Tuesday, August 23rd at 6am

Tuesday, September 13th at 6am

local.aarp.org

And don’t forget to register with Coach Erich Nall of Ultimate Transformation Training for the next round of the AARP L.A. Soul Steppers classes. Check-in for the free online sessions on local.aarp.org website. There’s a 6am session Tuesday, August 23rd and Tuesday, September 13th, at 6am.

-0-

Monday, August 22nd, 2022

The Mob: A History of Organized Crime’s Most Notorious Artifacts

Julien’s Auctions

257 North Canon Drive

Beverly Hills

Juliensauctions.com

We can register now for Julien’s Auctions THE MOB: A HISTORY OF ORGANIZED CRIME’S MOST NOTORIOUS ARTIFACTS, among them a hand-written personal letter from 1920’s – 30’s Chicago crime boss Al Capone, also known as Scarface, while imprisoned in Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary.

More details about the in-person and online auction scheduled for Sunday, August 28th are on the juliensauctions.com website.

-0-

Hatch Chiles Season!

Sunday, August 21st

8am – 2pm

Pasadena, 3601 East Foothill Boulevard

Carlsbad, 7140 Avenida Encinas

friedas.com

-0-

Destination California

BeHere / 1942

Japanese American National Museum

100 North Central Avenue

Los Angeles

213-625-0414

janm.org

-0-

Yelp’s Top 100 Dog Friendly Restaurants

Morrison Atwater Village

3179 Los Feliz Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 667 1839

morrisonrestaurant.com

-0-

August Blood Donation Freebies

Medium Hot or Iced Coffee

Classic Donut

Dunkin Donuts of Los Angeles

American Red Cross

1-800-733-2767

RedCrossBlood.org

-000-