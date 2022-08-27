It’s a Sunday to learn about women in aviation, black cinema, an auction of mob memorabilia and more. All of that and more on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list. Look! Enjoy! Please stay safe and healthy.
-000-
Regeneration : Black Cinema 1898 – 1971
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
6067 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
academymuseum.org
The exhibition introduces you to the 1898 short film “SOMETHING GOOD”, believed to be the earliest on-screen kiss involving African American vaudeville stars Saint Suttle and Gertie Brown.
Advance ticket reservation is required. The details are on the academymuseum.org website.
-0-
Women in Aviation
Wings Over Camarillo Air Show
Camarillo Airport
555 Airport Way
wingsovercamarillo.com
Aviation history is happening in Camarillo at the Wings Over Camarillo Air Show. The theme is “Women in Aviation.” Look for pilot, skydiver, aerobatic performer, and air racer Vicky Benzing. Tickets for this premier air show on the central coast of California are on the wingsovercamarillo.com website.
-0-
Adopt A Pet
Clear the Shelters
spcaLA : Friends for Life
spcala.com
August is CLEARTHESHELTERS time. Help spcaLA clear its crowded Long Beach and Hawthorne shelters, full of furry friends looking for fur-ever homes. The spcaLa.com has information about discounted adoption fees and what you need to know and what you need to consider to become a pet parent.
-0-
Now thru Sunday, August 28th
Black Restaurant Week Los Angeles
blackrestaurantweeks.com
Black Restaurant Week Los Angeles will make you feel good as you sample and celebrate the flavors of African American, African, Caribbean, Cajun cuisine and more.
The blackrestaurantweeks.com website lists more than a dozen participating Black Restaurants including Grilled Fraiche. The blackrestaurantweeks.com website lists more than a dozen participating Black Restaurants including Darrow’s New Orleans Grill in Carson.
-0-
Register Now!
AARP L.A. Soul Steppers Classes
Free VIRTUAL Classes
Tuesday, August 23rd at 6am
Tuesday, September 13th at 6am
local.aarp.org
And don’t forget to register with Coach Erich Nall of Ultimate Transformation Training for the next round of the AARP L.A. Soul Steppers classes. Check-in for the free online sessions on local.aarp.org website. There’s a 6am session Tuesday, August 23rd and Tuesday, September 13th, at 6am.
-0-
Monday, August 22nd, 2022
The Mob: A History of Organized Crime’s Most Notorious Artifacts
Julien’s Auctions
257 North Canon Drive
Beverly Hills
Juliensauctions.com
We can register now for Julien’s Auctions THE MOB: A HISTORY OF ORGANIZED CRIME’S MOST NOTORIOUS ARTIFACTS, among them a hand-written personal letter from 1920’s – 30’s Chicago crime boss Al Capone, also known as Scarface, while imprisoned in Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary.
More details about the in-person and online auction scheduled for Sunday, August 28th are on the juliensauctions.com website.
-0-
Hatch Chiles Season!
Sunday, August 21st
8am – 2pm
Pasadena, 3601 East Foothill Boulevard
Carlsbad, 7140 Avenida Encinas
friedas.com
-0-
Destination California
BeHere / 1942
Japanese American National Museum
100 North Central Avenue
Los Angeles
213-625-0414
janm.org
-0-
Yelp’s Top 100 Dog Friendly Restaurants
Morrison Atwater Village
3179 Los Feliz Boulevard
Los Angeles
323 667 1839
morrisonrestaurant.com
-0-
August Blood Donation Freebies
Medium Hot or Iced Coffee
Classic Donut
Dunkin Donuts of Los Angeles
American Red Cross
1-800-733-2767
RedCrossBlood.org
-000-