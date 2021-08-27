Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, August 22nd, 2021

It’s Sunday! We can learn about historic planes, important movie vehicles, a one of a kind sculpture garden and more on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

40th Wings Over Camarillo

Camarillo Airport

555 Airport Way

Camarillo

805-419-3530

wingsovercamarillo.com

It’s the Wings Over Camarillo Air Show, considered the Best Air Show in California by aviation aficianados. Following Covid safety guidelines, the 40-year old tradition features a wide variety of air show performers.

-0-

Closing Sunday, August 29th, 2021

Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction & Fantasy

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Petersen.org

This is closing the end of this month. Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction & Fantasy at the Peterson Automotive Museum. The exhibition of big screen famous rides includes art, props and costumes. Pre-purchased tickets are required for your visit. Make your arrangements at the petersen.org website.

-0-

ADV: Overland

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

petersen.org

By the way, while you’re at the Petersen, check out the three, four, and more wheeled vehicles built for the long haul at the new exhibition ADV: OVERLAND, LONG DISTANCE, ROUND THE WORLD AND OFF WORLD EXPLORATION. Again, this motoring adventure requires pre-purchased tickets before you visit. Make your arrangements at the petersen.org website.

-0-

AIDS Walk LA 2021

Aidswalkla.org

AIDS Walk Los Angeles will allow us to burn off a few calories we might have gained this past year. This year’s event is an online show and informational experience due to the pandemic.

It’s not too late to register for real world walk challenges and fundraise to support non-profit Aid Project Los Angeles. Stay current about weekly walk events at the website aidswalkla.org website.

-0-

Queen Califia’s Magical Circle

Kit Carson Park

3333 Bear Valley Parkway

Escondido, CA 92025

www.queencalifia.org

You will definitely want to take a stroll through this! You have never seen anything like this anywhere else because it is the only sculpture garden and the last major international project by artist Niki de Saint Phalle. It’s Queen Califia’s Magical Circle in Kit Carson Park in Escondido.

The queencalifia.org website details when the one-of-a-kind venue is open to the public with Covid-19 safety protocols in place. Masks are required.

-0-

So, let’s make this a —kaleidoscope of color — Sunday!

Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-