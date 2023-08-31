It’s Sunday! This is a great day to do a little research about the latest vehicles as well as exploring the latest interesting events.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Best SUVs for Towing in 2023: Everything You Need to Know

kbb.com

Brian Moody of Kelley Blue Book says there is a new list of the BEST SUVS FOR TOWING IN 2023. The detailed consumer information is available on the kbb.com website. It contains everything you need to know before you make a purchase.

18th and Grand: The Olympic Auditorium

La Plaza De Cultura Y Artes

501 North Main Street

Los Angeles

lapca.org

The historic Olympic Auditorium, venue for the dangerous combat of boxing to the theatrics of wrestling and the gritty punch of roller derby.

The history of the Olympic Auditorium is on display, opening today at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes Museum in downtown Los Angeles. The action and the atmosphere that attracted movie stars, gangsters, artists, writers, and community organizers to Olympic Auditorium is illustrated in the new exhibition 18TH AND GRAND: THE OLYMPIC AUDITORIUM.

Schedule your visit to this important history of Los Angeles on the lapca.org website.

Blacklist: The Hollywood Red Scare

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

skirball.org

That was screenwriter John Howard Lawson testifying in 1940’s before the House Committee on Un-American Activities during the Red Scare, the anti-Communist witch hunt of the 1940s and 1950s. Lawson was one of the Hollywood Ten movie producers, directors and screenwriters who refused to answer questions regarding their possible communist affiliations. After spending time in prison for contempt of Congress, they were blacklisted by the Hollywood studios never to work again in Hollywood. Their story is told at the Skirball Cultural Center in the exhibition BLACKLIST: THE HOLLYWOOD RED SCARE. The skirball.org website this is an important history lesson to be learned before the exhibition closes next week.

Ubuhle Women: Beadwork and the Art of Independence

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

bowers.org

You might think these are paintings created with, well, paint. They are not! They are created with tiny beads. This is the extraordinary handwork of the UBUHLE WOMEN: BEADWORK AND THE ART OF INDEPENDENCE at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana.

The bowers.org website indicates time is running out to explore these mesmerizing bead paintings in person. The exhibition is scheduled to close today!

Gee’s Bend: Shared Legacy

The Huntington, Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

huntington.org

Also closing soon Gee’s Bend: Shared Legacy at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. Here you will find a selection of prints as well as quilts celebrating the artistry and cultural significance of work by members of the Gee’s Bend Quiltmakers Collective from Alabama, home to one of the most important African American quilt making traditions in the United States.

The Huntington.org website says this extensive exhibit will includes a Gee’s Bend quilt gifted to former president Barack Obama. This is scheduled to close next month.

Black Restaurant Week Los Angeles

blackrestaurantweeks.com

He is one of the many chefs and restaurant owners participating in BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK LOS ANGELES. Now through Sunday, September 3rd explore black-owned restaurants, bakeries, food trucks and more. Find a tasty place near you on the blackrestaurantweeks.com website.

So, let’s make this, a yum, yum, yummy Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Are they going to eat everything on the menu and not leave me something? Shame! Shame!