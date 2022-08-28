It’s Sunday! We have an opportunity to see and do something different! Here are some “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions. Take a look at the report and then scroll down this page for more information I didn’t have time to tell you!

Turning the Corner

Tournament of Roses Parade

Phoenix Decorating Company

Irwindale

phoenixdeco.com

Volunteer!

Kiwanis International

kiwanisrosefloatclub.com

Phoenix Decorating Company in Irwindale is road testing and constructing the Rose Parade Float we’ll see January 2nd, 2023. Following the progress of the company’s Rose Parade work on the website: phoenixdeco.com

If you’re interested in in volunteering to decorate Rose Parade Floats, Kiwanis International is looking for you. The social service organization is looking for volunteers to decorate floats at Phoenix Decorating Company in Irwindale. The sign-up sheet is on the kiwanisrosefloatclub.com website.

Closing Soon!

Secrets of World War Two

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

reaganfoundation.org

As Rose Parade preparations rev up, this exhibition is winding down. Closing soon is SECRETS OF WORLD WAR TWO at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. There are hundreds of World War Two era artifacts, including real aircraft and tanks featured here as well as historic stories kept secret until now. Details are on the reaganfoundation.org website.

Cold War : Soviets, Spies, and Secrets

Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

714 993 5075

nixonfoundation.org

At the Nixon Presidential Library Museum in Yorba Linda. Here you will learn what life was like during a time of air raid drills, bomb shelters, and high-tech spy equipment AND see a decommissioned nuclear bomb.

Exhibit and tour information are on the nixonfoundation.org website.

DeLorean Alpha 5

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

petersen.org

The 1980s DeLorean two passenger sports car was the star of the science fiction movie BACK TO THE FUTURE. The last sports car rolled off the production line Christmas Eve 1982. Well, it’s back, making its debut last weekend at Pebble Beach. It’s now on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The specs? From zero to 60 in 2.99 seconds with a projected top speed of 155 mph. Range? 300 miles. Cost? An estimated 125-thousand-dollars. Production is planned for only 88 of the sports cars.

Also on display at the Petersen are two DeLorean EV concepts the car company is considering. Petersen.org has more details and visitor information.

Black Restaurant Week Los Angeles

blackrestaurantweeks.com

This is the last weekend of Black Restaurant Week Los Angeles. Don’t miss the opportunity to taste the flavors of African American, African, Caribbean, Cajun cuisine and more including Grilled Fraiche.

The blackrestaurantweeks.com website lists more than a dozen participating Black Restaurants.

Getty 25 Celebrates Watts

Free!

Community Art Festivals

11am-6pm

Watts Community Labor Action Committee (WLCAC)

10950 South Central Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90059

getty.edu

The Getty Center, the Getty Trust and its diverse group of community partners celebrate the center’s 25th anniversary with a series of 10 free outdoor neighborhood festivals.

This weekend the Getty 25 celebrates Watts, featuring free activities for adults and children.

Closing Monday, September 5th, 2022

Angkor : The Lost Empire of Cambodia

Angkor : 3D IMAX Movie

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

Time is running out to experience Angkor : The Los Empire of Cambodia at the California Science Center.

It’s suggested you seen the 3D IMAX movie first, then learn the science of this outstanding exhibition. Also, learn of the ongoing efforts to recover and to return to Cambodia, ancient artifacts stolen by looters during the country’s eight years of Civil War.

Ticket information for this extraordinary exhibition is on the californiasciencecenter.org website.

This exhibition closes Monday, September 5th 2022.

Adopt A Pet Clear the Shelters

spcaLA : Friends for Life

spcala.com

August is CLEAR THE SHELTERS time. Help spcaLA clear its crowded Long Beach and Hawthorne shelters, full of furry friends looking for fur-ever homes.

The spcaLA.com has information about discounted adoption fees and what you need to know and what you need to consider to become a pet parent.

The Mob: A History of Organized Crime’s Most Notorious Artifacts

Julien’s Auctions

257 North Canon Drive

Beverly Hills

Juliensauctions.com

We can register now for Julien’s Auctions THE MOB: A HISTORY OF ORGANIZED CRIME’S MOST NOTORIOUS ARTIFACTS, among them a hand-written personal letter from 1920’s – 30’s Chicago crime boss Al Capone, also known as Scarface, while imprisoned in Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary.

More details about the in-person and online auction scheduled for Sunday, August 28th are on the juliensauctions.com website.

So, let’s make this “an offer you can refuse” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

