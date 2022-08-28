It’s Sunday! We have an opportunity to see and do something different! Here are some “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions. Take a look at the report and then scroll down this page for more information I didn’t have time to tell you!
Enjoy! Please stay safe and healthy.
Turning the Corner
Tournament of Roses Parade
Phoenix Decorating Company
Irwindale
phoenixdeco.com
Volunteer!
Kiwanis International
kiwanisrosefloatclub.com
Phoenix Decorating Company in Irwindale is road testing and constructing the Rose Parade Float we’ll see January 2nd, 2023. Following the progress of the company’s Rose Parade work on the website: phoenixdeco.com
If you’re interested in in volunteering to decorate Rose Parade Floats, Kiwanis International is looking for you. The social service organization is looking for volunteers to decorate floats at Phoenix Decorating Company in Irwindale. The sign-up sheet is on the kiwanisrosefloatclub.com website.
Closing Soon!
Secrets of World War Two
Reagan Presidential Library & Museum
40 Presidential Drive
Simi Valley
reaganfoundation.org
As Rose Parade preparations rev up, this exhibition is winding down. Closing soon is SECRETS OF WORLD WAR TWO at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. There are hundreds of World War Two era artifacts, including real aircraft and tanks featured here as well as historic stories kept secret until now. Details are on the reaganfoundation.org website.
Cold War : Soviets, Spies, and Secrets
Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum
18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard
Yorba Linda
714 993 5075
nixonfoundation.org
At the Nixon Presidential Library Museum in Yorba Linda. Here you will learn what life was like during a time of air raid drills, bomb shelters, and high-tech spy equipment AND see a decommissioned nuclear bomb.
Exhibit and tour information are on the nixonfoundation.org website.
DeLorean Alpha 5
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
323 930 2277
petersen.org
The 1980s DeLorean two passenger sports car was the star of the science fiction movie BACK TO THE FUTURE. The last sports car rolled off the production line Christmas Eve 1982. Well, it’s back, making its debut last weekend at Pebble Beach. It’s now on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The specs? From zero to 60 in 2.99 seconds with a projected top speed of 155 mph. Range? 300 miles. Cost? An estimated 125-thousand-dollars. Production is planned for only 88 of the sports cars.
Also on display at the Petersen are two DeLorean EV concepts the car company is considering. Petersen.org has more details and visitor information.
Black Restaurant Week Los Angeles
blackrestaurantweeks.com
This is the last weekend of Black Restaurant Week Los Angeles. Don’t miss the opportunity to taste the flavors of African American, African, Caribbean, Cajun cuisine and more including Grilled Fraiche.
The blackrestaurantweeks.com website lists more than a dozen participating Black Restaurants.
Getty 25 Celebrates Watts
Free!
Community Art Festivals
11am-6pm
Watts Community Labor Action Committee (WLCAC)
10950 South Central Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90059
getty.edu
The Getty Center, the Getty Trust and its diverse group of community partners celebrate the center’s 25th anniversary with a series of 10 free outdoor neighborhood festivals.
This weekend the Getty 25 celebrates Watts, featuring free activities for adults and children.
Closing Monday, September 5th, 2022
Angkor : The Lost Empire of Cambodia
Angkor : 3D IMAX Movie
California Science Center
700 Exposition Park
Los Angeles
323 724 3623
californiasciencecenter.org
Time is running out to experience Angkor : The Los Empire of Cambodia at the California Science Center.
It’s suggested you seen the 3D IMAX movie first, then learn the science of this outstanding exhibition. Also, learn of the ongoing efforts to recover and to return to Cambodia, ancient artifacts stolen by looters during the country’s eight years of Civil War.
Ticket information for this extraordinary exhibition is on the californiasciencecenter.org website.
This exhibition closes Monday, September 5th 2022.
Adopt A Pet Clear the Shelters
spcaLA : Friends for Life
spcala.com
August is CLEAR THE SHELTERS time. Help spcaLA clear its crowded Long Beach and Hawthorne shelters, full of furry friends looking for fur-ever homes.
The spcaLA.com has information about discounted adoption fees and what you need to know and what you need to consider to become a pet parent.
The Mob: A History of Organized Crime’s Most Notorious Artifacts
Julien’s Auctions
257 North Canon Drive
Beverly Hills
Juliensauctions.com
We can register now for Julien’s Auctions THE MOB: A HISTORY OF ORGANIZED CRIME’S MOST NOTORIOUS ARTIFACTS, among them a hand-written personal letter from 1920’s – 30’s Chicago crime boss Al Capone, also known as Scarface, while imprisoned in Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary.
More details about the in-person and online auction scheduled for Sunday, August 28th are on the juliensauctions.com website.
So, let’s make this “an offer you can refuse” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
