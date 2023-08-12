It’s Sunday! It’s Summer, however, there are many Fall and Winter activities going on! Yes! Do you know work is going on in the hot weather for the Rose Parade! Yes! It’s not too early to volunteer. That information and more can be found on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list!
Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!
-000-
2024 Rose Parade Volunteer Decoration Schedule
Phoenix Decorating Company
Irwindale
626 793 3174
Phoenixdeco.com
The team at Phoenix Decorating Company in Irwindale has been testing the Rose Parade Floats we will see January 1st, 2024, making sure safety and design features are compatible with the extraordinary artwork of these rolling sculptures. Phoenix Decorating has already released its DRY AND FLORAL DECORATING SCHEDULE. The DRY DECORATING begins Saturday, December 2nd and the FLORAL DECORATING is scheduled to begin Tuesday, December 26th. Volunteers can register at the phoenixdeco.com website.
Applications Open Today for 2024 Pasadena Tournament of Roses
Royal Court Application Portal
Pasadena Tournament of Roses
tournamentofroses.com/about/royal-court
The 2023 Royal Court of the Rose Parade. Applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Royal Court. To learn what it takes to become a member of the court, there are two websites to check. There’s the tournamentofroses.com/about/royal-court website and there’s the roseparaderoyalcourt.com website. Take a look!
The Hollywood Museum: Historic Max Factor Building
1660 North Highland Avenue
Hollywood
323 464 7776
thehollywoodmuseum.com
Explore Hollywood creativity and history at The Hollywood Museum in the heart of Hollywood. Museum founder and president Donelle Dadigan explains what makes the historic studio of Oscar winning make-up pioneer Max Factor so special.
Fascinating! See for yourself! The Hollywood Museum’s tickets and visiting hours are on the website: thehollywoodmuseum.com.
L.A. Memorial Coliseum Centennial
Coliseum Forever
100 Years & Beyond
3911 South Figueroa Street
Los Angeles
213 747 7111
coliseumforever.com
Also historic, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This is the venue’s 100th anniversary.
The HARD SUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL is at the historic coliseum this weekend to help celebrate coliseum’s anniversary. Ticket, tour, as well as guided tour information can be found on the coliseumforever.com website.
Summer Swing Nights Back to the Museum Edition
Monday, August 14th @ 8pm
The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum
610 Lairport Street
El Segundo
310 909 0950
automobiledrivingmuseum.org
Get ready to shake your groove thing at the Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum. August 14th swing to the tunes of the Big Band sound featuring THE SWING TONES. And, if you’re shy about your dancing skills there will be swing dancing and lessons! The automobiledrivingmuseum.org has details and ticket information.
So, let’s make this a “get up on the dance floor” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Oooh! I think I should do some stretching before trying that! Oooh!