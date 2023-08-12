It’s Sunday! It’s Summer, however, there are many Fall and Winter activities going on! Yes! Do you know work is going on in the hot weather for the Rose Parade! Yes! It’s not too early to volunteer. That information and more can be found on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list!

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

2024 Rose Parade Volunteer Decoration Schedule

Phoenix Decorating Company

Irwindale

626 793 3174

Phoenixdeco.com

The team at Phoenix Decorating Company in Irwindale has been testing the Rose Parade Floats we will see January 1st, 2024, making sure safety and design features are compatible with the extraordinary artwork of these rolling sculptures. Phoenix Decorating has already released its DRY AND FLORAL DECORATING SCHEDULE. The DRY DECORATING begins Saturday, December 2nd and the FLORAL DECORATING is scheduled to begin Tuesday, December 26th. Volunteers can register at the phoenixdeco.com website.

Applications Open Today for 2024 Pasadena Tournament of Roses

Royal Court Application Portal

Pasadena Tournament of Roses

tournamentofroses.com/about/royal-court

roseparaderoyalcourt.com

The 2023 Royal Court of the Rose Parade. Applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Royal Court. To learn what it takes to become a member of the court, there are two websites to check. There’s the tournamentofroses.com/about/royal-court website and there’s the roseparaderoyalcourt.com website. Take a look!

The Hollywood Museum: Historic Max Factor Building

1660 North Highland Avenue

Hollywood

323 464 7776

thehollywoodmuseum.com

Explore Hollywood creativity and history at The Hollywood Museum in the heart of Hollywood. Museum founder and president Donelle Dadigan explains what makes the historic studio of Oscar winning make-up pioneer Max Factor so special.

Fascinating! See for yourself! The Hollywood Museum’s tickets and visiting hours are on the website: thehollywoodmuseum.com.

L.A. Memorial Coliseum Centennial

Coliseum Forever

100 Years & Beyond

3911 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

213 747 7111

coliseumforever.com

Also historic, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This is the venue’s 100th anniversary.

The HARD SUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL is at the historic coliseum this weekend to help celebrate coliseum’s anniversary. Ticket, tour, as well as guided tour information can be found on the coliseumforever.com website.

Summer Swing Nights Back to the Museum Edition

Monday, August 14th @ 8pm

The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum

610 Lairport Street

El Segundo

310 909 0950

automobiledrivingmuseum.org

Get ready to shake your groove thing at the Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum. August 14th swing to the tunes of the Big Band sound featuring THE SWING TONES. And, if you’re shy about your dancing skills there will be swing dancing and lessons! The automobiledrivingmuseum.org has details and ticket information.

So, let’s make this a “get up on the dance floor” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Oooh! I think I should do some stretching before trying that! Oooh!