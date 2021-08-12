Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, August 7th, 2021

It’s Sunday! There are a couple of locations where we can experience the famous Corpse Flower. It’s beautiful, but, wow, that smell. Learn about it and more events on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list as long as we follow the Covid-19 safety protocols.

Take a look! Please stay safe!

Corpse Flower

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

626 405 2100

Credit the unpleasant smell at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens to beautiful Corpse Flowers in bloom. Museum officials report the world’s largest flower rarely blooms, but when it does the fragrance is similar to rotting flesh. We might not appreciate I but insects love it. Find out for yourself when you make your reservation plans at huntington.org.

Corpse Flower

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

Californiasciencecenter.org

The California Science Center in Exposition Park has a couple of Corpse Flowers you can see, and smell, if you don’t want to travel to San Marino’s Huntington exhibition. Make your fragrant reservation at californiasciencecenter.org.

The Art of the Brick

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

Californiasciencecenter.org

You do not have to worry about the odor of the exhibition THE ART OF THE BRICK, also at the California Science Center. It’s the world’s largest display of LEGO art, created by artist Nathan Sawaya.

Make your reservation before visiting at californiasciencecenter.org

Life!

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

Californiasciencecenter.org

Oh! And one more thing at the California Science Center, LIFE BEGINNINGS, which celebrates how humans and all living creatures reproduce, develop and pass on their genes. The new exhibition is the first phase of the renovation of the entire WORLD OF LIFE Gallery.

Make your reservation before visiting at californiasciencecenter.org

Valley Relics Museum

7900 Balboa Boulevard

Lake Balboa

818 616 4083

Hangar C3 & C4

valleyrelicsmuseum.org

How about visiting a museum you might call the “Smithsonian of Pop Culture?!” Valley Relics Museum Curator Tommy Gelinas says his mission is to preserve and protect the historical artifacts of the San Fernando Valley.

So, let’s make this a “learn something about the neighborhood” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

