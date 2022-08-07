Happy Sunday! What are you doing today? Hmmm? Here are some Sunday suggestions!

Free!

AARP Los Angeles Soul Steppers

Local.aarp.org/aarp-event

“Coach E”, Coach Erich Nall

21 Days to Ultimate Health and Wellness by Erich C. Nall

UltimateTransformations.com

Say what? Exercising in Southern California has people exercising in Florida and New Orleans? How is that possible? It’s possible because the AARP L.A. Soul Steppers FREE classes are virtual. The Ultimate Transformations team of Erich and Yvette Nall explain their virtual workout is just a vigorous as the pre-pandemic sessions at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.

According to the local.aarp.org event website, participants get their get healthy day started with an hour class on Tuesdays beginning at 6am. It’s a good idea to sign up now for the August classes Tuesday, August 9th and Tuesday, August 23rd.

The ultimatetransformations.com website is where you can learn more about Coach Erich Nall and his Ultimate Transformations 21 Days to Ultimate Health and Wellness philosophy and program.

Andy Warhol: CARS

Works from the Mercedes-Benz Art Collection

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323-930-2277

www.petersen.org

We can get some exercise exploring the one-hundred-thousand-square feet of more than 400 vehicles at the Petersen Automotive Museum in the Mid-Wilshire District.

New? The Andy Warhol : Cars – Works from the Mercedes-Benz Art Collection. The experience is augmented because the priceless vehicles featured in the priceless Andy Warhol silk screens are on display with the rare artwork.

Visitor information is on the petersen.org website.

Free!

The Sum of the Parts : Dimensions in Quilting

Noon to 1:30pm

Craft Contemporary

5814 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

craftcontemporary.org

A few doors down from the Petersen Automotive Museum, the Craft Contemporary Museum. That’s where you can examine THE SUM OF THE PARTS : DIMENSIONS IN QUILTING. Five artists display their approach to quilting abstraction, pattern making, and show how memories are embedded in materials.

Visitor information is on the craftcontemporary.org website.

Babies!

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

562 590 3100

aquariumofpacific.org

Babies abound at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, where a new baby Magellanic penguin chick has hatched. Although the chick is nesting with its parents behind the scenes at the aquarium’s penguin habitat, we can watch this cutie pie on the aquarium’s live webcam.

Also new, this rescued Sea Otter pup found stranded this past April without its mother in Carmel-by-the-Sea. The estimates three week old pup is recovering from its ordeal in a behind the scenes pool with the aquarium’s resident adult Sea Otter Chloe forming a close bond. Learn more about these and the aquarium’s other babies at the aquariumofthepacific.org website.

Little Blue Penguins

Birch Aquarium

Scripps Institution of Oceanography

UC San Diego

2300 Expedition Way

La Jolla

aquarium.ucsd.edu

The amazing Little Blue Penguin species are welcoming visitors to the Birch Aquarium in San Diego. These natives of Southern Australia, Tasmania and New Zealand are enjoying the Southern California climate in this new state-of-the-art, three-thousand square foot habitat. Learn about the world’s smallest penguins on the West Coast for the first time on the

aquarium.ucsd.edu website.

So, let’s make this a “learn something new about marine life” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

