It’s Sunday. This holiday season invites us to help each other. There are various opportunities. Here are some suggestions.

Please take a look at this report and then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to tell you during the broadcast.

Happy Holidays! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Free!

Saturday, December 16th

National Wreath Across America Day

8am to 9am

Los Angeles National Cemetery

950 South Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

Register: aarp.org/losangeles

We can honor our nation’s fallen service members this month at the Los Angeles National Cemetery. Join AARP Los Angeles to help place wreaths along headstones for National Wreaths Across America Day Saturday, December 16th. We can register for the free 8am event on the website: aarp.org/losangeles

Christmas Around the World

Tree Exhibition

Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

reaganfoundation.org

President Ronald Reagan in 1981 speaking about the importance of Christmas. The Reagan tradition continues with this Christmas display at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. “Christmas Around the World” features 26 exquisitely decorated trees representing the 26 countries President Ronald Reagan visited as well as a White House Tree and a “Gold Star Family Memorial Tree. Gold Star families are invited to come to the library to add an ornament of their loved one. Details are on the reaganfoundation.org website.

Habitat for Humanity

Christmas Tree Lane 2023

Promenade Temecula

40820 Winchester Road

Temecula

951 296 3362 x 210

habitativ.org

See the beautifully decorated Christmas trees, all 28 of them, for the annual Habitat for Humanity fundraising raffle. Tickets are only one-dollar each. Increase your chances to own one of the gorgeous evergreens. 25 tickets are only 20-dollars. 60 tickets for 50-dollars. The habitativ.org website we can buy our tickets online or check out the trees and get your raffle tickets in person at Promenade Temecula. The deadline is Saturday, December 16th.

Watts Community Core Toy Drive

Kip’s Toyland

L.A. Oldest Toy Store

The Original Farmers Market

6333 West 3rd Street

Los Angeles

kipstoyland.com

Watts Community Core Wish List

amazon.com/baby-reg/davida-williams-tara-abadi-september-2023-losangeles

Toys are popular during this season of giving. Many organizations are doing what they can to make sure children in underserved communities know the joy of Christmas, among them Kip’s Toyland at the Original Farmers Market in the Fairfax District.

The recipient of the 2023 Quality Business Award as THE BEST TOY STORE IN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, is collecting toys for Watts Community Core, a nonprofit organization that provides a safe space of the children of Nickerson Gardens and more for the community.

We can donate on the special Watts Community Core Amazon link, where you can find the complete holiday wish list. Look for the names Davida Williams and Tara Abadi : www.amazon.com/baby-reg/davida-williams-tara-abadi-september-2023-losangeles/18DJ42MXTHJX8

Or we can donate at Kip’s Toyland. A popular item you might consider for the Watts toy donation box. Bruder Toy Trucks!

Look for the Kip’s Toyland red and black Watts Community Core toy donation box at the L.A’s Original Farmers Market in the Fairfax district. Let’s fill it up for the kids!

Habitat for Humanity

Christmas Tree Lane 2023

Promenade Temecula

40820 Winchester Road

Temecula

951 296 3362 x 210

habitativ.org

See the beautifully decorated Christmas trees, all 28 of them, for the annual Habitat for Humanity fundraising raffle. Tickets are only one-dollar each. Increase your chances to own one of the gorgeous evergreens. 25 tickets are only 20-dollars. 60 tickets for 50-dollars. The habitativ.org website we can buy our tickets online or check out the trees and get your raffle tickets in person at Promenade Temecula. The deadline is next weekend.

Watts Community Core Toy Drive

Kip’s Toyland

L.A. Oldest Toy Store

The Original Farmers Market

6333 West 3rd Street

Los Angeles

kipstoyland.com

Watts Community Core Wish List

amazon.com/baby-reg/davida-williams-tara-abadi-september-2023-losangeles

Toys are popular during this season of giving. Many organizations are doing what they can to make sure children in underserved communities know the joy of Christmas, among them Kip’s Toyland at the Original Farmers Market in the Fairfax District.

The recipient of the 2023 Quality Business Award as THE BEST TOY STORE IN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, is collecting toys for Watts Community Core, a nonprofit organization that provides a safe space of the children of Nickerson Gardens and more for the community.

We can donate on the special Watts Community Core Amazon link, where you can find the complete holiday wish list. Look for the names Davida Williams and Tara Abadi : www.amazon.com/baby-reg/davida-williams-tara-abadi-september-2023-losangeles/18DJ42MXTHJX8

Or we can donate at Kip’s Toyland. A popular item you might consider for the Watts toy donation box. Bruder Toy Trucks!

Look for the Kip’s Toyland red and black Watts Community Core toy donation box at the L.A’s Original Farmers Market in the Fairfax district. Let’s fill it up for the kids!

2024 Rose Parade Volunteer Decoration Schedule

Dry Decoration

Saturday, December 2nd @ 8am & 4pm

Saturday, December 9th @ 8am & 4pm

Saturday, December 16th @ 8am & 4pm

Saturday, December 23rd @ 8am & 4pm

Phoenix Decorating Company

Irwindale

phoenixdeco.com

Music is the theme of the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade. Celebrating A World of Music: The Universal Language. All of the companies and volunteers producing the 40-floats we will see January 1st at the Rose Parade. Construction and float testing means volunteers are desperately needed.

According to the phoenixdeco.com website, click volunteer tab, dry material decorating happens every Saturday in December at Phoenix Decorating Company Please know you must register in advance. Be prepared to work a complete eight-hour shift. Volunteer decorators must be 13 years of age and older. Please wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.

Get Involved!

Volunteers for Fiesta Parade Float Decorating

floatdecorators.com

Volunteer dry material decorators are need at Fiesta Parade Floats in Irwindale. Yes, you must register in advance and learn the rules of the road when it comes to this huge commitment. The floatdecorators.com website will tell you what you need to know.

Volunteer Rose Parade Float Decorators

Artistic Entertainment Services

aescreative.com/volunteers

Azusa’s Artistic Entertainment Services needs volunteers for the dry decorating process for its nine Rose Parade floats including the one they’re building for our Little League World Series Champion El Segundo Baseball team.

The little league champions were welcomed home with that hometown parade in August. Next for them, the internationally renowned, iconic New Year’s Day tradition of the Rose Parade. Again, volunteer decorators must register in advance. The aescreative.com/california website has all of the volunteer decorating dates and details.

2023 Winter Fantasy

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

Every Friday, Saturday, & Sunday

10am to 7pm

Now through Sunday, December 17th

949 494 3030

Laguna Beach

sawdustartfestival.org

Woodworking artist Andrew Soliz is one of more than 160 Laguna Beach artist creating one-of-a-kind treasures from damaged and diseased trees that get a second life as unique art pieces. See his extraordinary work at the annual Winter Fantasy Sawdust Art & Craft Festival every Friday, Saturday and Sunday now through December 17th. Hours and ticket information are on the sawdustartfestival.org website.

A Christmas Carol directed by Jesse Corti

First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood

1760 North Gower Street

Hollywood

323 928 7452

achristmascarolhollywood.com

Ohhh! Cranky! That’s Ebenezer Scrooge, the miserly protagonist of the Charles Dicken’s 1843 novella A CHRISTMAS CAROL. You can see him, cast and crew in the longest running Hollywood production of this holiday classic. Show dates, time and ticket information are on the achristmascarolhollywood.com website.

Urgent Appeal for Pet Food Donations

Pet Food Shortage at spcaLA Shelters

Monetary Donations: spcaLA.com

Pet Food Donations: spcaLA.com/neededitems

You might want to put pet food on your holiday shopping gift list. spcaLA shelters are short food supplies to meet the nutritional needs of animals the nonprofit organization protects. A surge of homeless and abandoned pets is the cause according to spcaLA officials.

We can donate financially at spcaLA.com, where we can also find a wish list needed items and spcaLa drop off locations.

Chanukah Celebration

The Original Farmers Market

3pm-5pm

6333 West Third Street

Los Angeles

323 933 9211

farmersmarketla.com

It’s Hanukkah! The Jewish eight-day, winter festival of lights, celebrated with the nightly lighting of the menorah. There’s a Hanukkah celebration today from 3pm to 5pm at The Original Farmers Market. The farmersmarketla.com website says all of the are happening on the Market Plaza.

Hanukkah Festival

Skirball Cultural Center

Noon to 5:30pm

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

skirball.org

Hanukkah celebrations are also happening at the Skirball Cultural Center. The skirball.org website says the festivities begin at Noon with limited walk-up tickets available on a first come, first serve basis.