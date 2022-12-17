It’s Sunday! If you are considering holiday toy shopping, Gayle Anderson takes a look at the 2023 popular toys on the list of Chris Byrne, “The Toy Guy” as well as what’s popular at “L.A. Oldest Toy Store” Kip’s Toyland, which specializes in classic and contemporary toys and toys that do not require a plug.

To see the complete list of “The Toy Guy” Chris Byrne’s “HOLIDAY TOYS 2023: HERE THEY COME!,” check the website: thetoyguy.com.

To see what’s popular at Kip’s Toyland, visit:

Kip’s Toyland

6333 West 3rd Street, #720

Los Angeles, CA 90036

323 939 8334

kipstoyland.com

