Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, December 12th, 2021

“The Toy Guy” Chris Byrne Holiday

Toys 2021: The Fun & The Challenges of This Season

www.thetoyguy.com

Kip’s Toyland : L.A.’s Oldest Toy Store

Original Farmers Market

Los Angeles

323 939 8334

kipstoyland.com

Among the HOT THINGS on the toy list of “The Toy Guy” Chris Byrne is the Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron from Moose Toys; the Go Go Bird Butterfly from Zing; and the CoCoMelon Deluxe Interactive JJ Doll from Jazwares; and at Kip’s Toyland at the Original Farmers Market the durable Bruder line of toy trucks.

Ski Dazzle

L.A.’s Largest Ski Show and Snowboard Expo

L.A. Convention Center

www.skidazzle.com

Winter sports toys are yours at Ski Dazzle, L.A.’s largest ski show and snowboard expo at the downtown Los Angeles Convention Center. Winter sports lovers are invited to shop the deals, talk to the experts and have some fun. All tickets must be purchased online in advance at www.skidazzle.com.

Mission Inn Hotel & Spa’s Festival of Lights

3469 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside

951 784 0300

missioninn.com

One of the nation’s BEST PUBLIC LIGHT displays is waiting for you! The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa’s Festival of Lights continues its 29-year-old tradition. Once you’ve been awed by display, check the missioninn.com website for information about dining and relaxing at the historic full-service hotel.

Boat Parade of Lights

Dana Point Harbor

34675 Golden Lantern

Dana Point

danapointharbor.com

This holiday light show is on the water. Boaters decorate their vessels with a “Fiesta Holiday” theme and a chance to win cash prizes in several holiday lights boat decorating categories. The danapointharbor.com website suggests arriving early to park and settle in for the aquatic display schedule to begin at 6pm.

”Sky’s the Limit!”

South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association sptor.org

email: contact@sptor.org

If you’re in the mood to do more than install Christmas decorations, the team building the South Pasadena Rose Parade Float can use your help on their 2022 creation, “SKY’S THE LIMIT”, which will travel in the Rose Parade using the Top Gun “Danger Zone” theme as their animated critters fly along the parade route. Sign up by emailing contact@sptor.org or use the sptor.org website. Donations are also welcome to help cover the costs of building materials.

“Who Says We Can’t?”

La Canada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association

818 952 1598

lcftra.org

The team of volunteers building the 2022 La Canada Flintridge Rose Parade can use some help as well for their massive “WHO SAYS WE CAN’T” rolling, animated sculpture.

The La Canada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association website is the place to volunteer, donate, and monitor the incredible work on this young at heart creation, WHO SAYS WE CAN’T.

Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

