AARP Holiday Scam Prevention

Monday, December 18th

Zoom Workshop

events.aarp.org

According to the National Council on Aging, scams targeting older adults are on the rise. Last year the NCOA reported 88,262 complaints of fraud resulting in $3.1 billion in losses from people age 60 and older.

The agency reports the most common financial scams targeting older people include government impersonation scams, sweepstakes scams, and robocall scams.

So, you might want to register right now for the AARP Holiday Scam Prevention Workshop. The Zoom session is scheduled Monday, December 18th at 4pm. Register at events.aarp.org.

Christmas Around the World

Tree Exhibition

Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

reaganfoundation.org

All sides of the exquisitely decorated Christmas trees at Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley are featured in the holiday exhibit “Christmas Around the World.” They represent the 26 countries President Ronald Reagan visited as well as a White House Tree and a “Gold Star Family Memorial Tree. Gold Star families are invited to come to the library to add an ornament of their loved one. Details are on the reaganfoundation.org website.

Deadline Sunday, December 17th

Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley

Christmas Tree Lane 2023

Promenade Temecula

40820 Winchester Road

Temecula

951 296 3362 x 210

habitativ.org

This is the last weekend we can see the beautifully decorated Christmas trees, all 28 of them, for the annual Habitat for Humanity fundraising raffle. Tickets are only one dollar each. Increase your chances to own one of the gorgeous evergreens. 25 tickets are only 20-dollars. 60 tickets for 50-dollars. The habitativ.org website we can buy our tickets online or check out the trees and get your raffle tickets in person at Promenade Temecula. The deadline is Sunday, December 17th.

Kip’s Toyland: L.A.’s Oldest Toy Store

“Best Toy Store in Los Angeles” : 2023 Quality Business Awards

kipstoyland.com

Kip’s Toyland at the Original Farmers Market in the Fairfax District is the place find diverse and distinctive toys to put under the tree this Christmas. L.A. Oldest Toy Store specializes in classic toys, toys that do not plug in, and durable toys.

Learn more about the recipient of the 2023 Quality Business Award as THE BEST TOY STORE IN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA on the kipstoyland.com website.

A Christmas Carol directed by Jesse Corti

First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood

1760 North Gower Street

Hollywood

323 928 7452

achristmascarolhollywood.com

Ohhh! Cranky! That’s Ebenezer Scrooge, the miserly protagonist of the Charles Dicken’s 1843 novella A CHRISTMAS CAROL. You can see him, cast and crew in the longest running Hollywood production of this holiday classic. The achristmascarolhollywood.com website this is the last weekend to experience this Hollywood holiday tradition.

Closing Weekend!

2023 Winter Fantasy

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

Every Friday, Saturday, & Sunday

10am to 7pm

949 494 3030

Laguna Beach

sawdustartfestival.org

This is it! The last weekend of the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival’s Winter Fantasy in Laguna Beach. More than 160 Laguna Beach artists are here with their one-of-a-kind treasures from art to jewelry and more! Ticket information is on the sawdustartfestival.org website

Hot Rod Power Tour West

Irwindale Speedway

Pomona

motortrend.com/hot-rod-power-tour-west

Hot rodding comes home for the holidays. The Hot Rod Power Tour West takes over the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip today. The hotrodpowertourwest.us website says the four-wheel holiday fun begins at 11am.

Street Legal Dragway

Southern California Fairgrounds

18700 Lake Perris Drive

Perris

951 349 4027

streetlegaldragway.com

This is new! It’s the Street Legal Dragway in Perris, California, a drag strip facility specifically made for street legal cars, designed to deter the dangerous, illegal local street drag racing. Racing details are on the streetlegaldragway.com website.

The Negro Motorist Green Book

Smithsonian Institution

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 CARS

petersen.org

When I ask people if they know about the “Green Book” to people, folks reference the 2018 Academy Award winning movie. We can learn the real story at the Petersen Automobile exhibit THE NEGRO MOTORIST GREENBOOK. This new exhibition takes a look at the reality of African American travel during the Jim Crow Era in America. The 1936 Green Book listed businesses that would accept African Americans during segregation and highways that could be safely traveled without the danger of physical harm. The petersen.org has exhibition and ticket information.

2024 Rose Parade Volunteer Decoration Schedule

Dry Decoration

Saturday, December 16th @ 8am & 4pm

Saturday, December 23rd @ 8am & 4pm

Phoenix Decorating Company

Irwindale

phoenixdeco.com

Music is the theme of the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade. Celebrating A World of Music: The Universal Language. All of the companies and volunteers producing the 40-floats we will see January 1st at the Rose Parade. Construction and float testing means volunteers are desperately needed.

According to the phoenixdeco.com website, click volunteer tab, dry material decorating happens every Saturday in December at Phoenix Decorating Company Please know you must register in advance. Be prepared to work a complete eight-hour shift. Volunteer decorators must be 13 years of age and older. Please wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.

Get Involved!

Volunteers for Fiesta Parade Float Decorating

floatdecorators.com

Volunteer dry material decorators are need at Fiesta Parade Floats in Irwindale. Yes, you must register in advance and learn the rules of the road when it comes to this huge commitment. The floatdecorators.com website will tell you what you need to know.

Volunteer Rose Parade Float Decorators

Artistic Entertainment Services

aescreative.com/volunteers

Azusa’s Artistic Entertainment Services needs volunteers for the dry decorating process for its nine Rose Parade floats including the one they’re building for our Little League World Series Champion El Segundo Baseball team.

The little league champions were welcomed home with that hometown parade in August. Next for them, the internationally renowned, iconic New Year’s Day tradition of the Rose Parade. Again, volunteer decorators must register in advance. The aescreative.com/california website has all of the volunteer decorating dates and details.

Self-Built Float Organizations

*Burbank

*Cal Poly Universities

*Downey

*La Canada-Flintridge

*Sierra Madre

*South Pasadena

tournamentofroses.com/about/float-decoration-volunteer

There are six organizations of self-built float volunteers, who completely design and assemble their Rose Parade Float presentations. They are Cal Poly Pomona, Downey, Burbank, Sierra Madre, La Canada-Flintridge and South Pasadena. They all need volunteers. If you would like to help, check the website: tournamentofroses.com/about/float-decoration-volunteer.

Urgent Appeal for Pet Food Donations

Pet Food Shortage at spcaLA Shelters

Monetary Donations: spcaLA.com

Pet Food Donations: spcaLA.com/neededitems

You might want to put pet food on your holiday shopping gift list. spcaLA shelters are short food supplies to meet the nutritional needs of animals the nonprofit organization protects. A surge of homeless and abandoned pets is the cause according to spcaLA officials.

We can donate financially at spcaLA.com, where we can also find a wish list needed items and spcaLa drop off locations.

Holidays of Hope 2023

Guide Dogs of America / Tender Loving Canines

Sylmar

guidedogsofamerica.org

This holiday consider giving more than a store bought item, consider giving hope, the kind of hope offered by Guide Dogs of America and Tender Loving Canines. Donations make it possible for the nonprofit organization to provide service dogs for free to the visually impaired, veterans coping with PTSD, as well as families who have a child on the Autism spectrum.

It’s expensive to train puppies to become indispensable service dogs. The raising, care, and teaching ranges from 60-to 80-thousand dollar for each service dog provided to someone in need. That’s why the Holidays of Hope 2023 fundraising campaign is so important. Find details on the guidedogsofamerica.org website.

So, let’s make this “a HOLIDAYS OF HOPE” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.