It’s Sunday! What are you doing? Well, here are some Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe and healthy!

-000-

Rose Parade Float Decorating

Phoenix Decorating

5400 North Irwindale Avenue

Irwindale

626 793 3174

phoenixdeco.com

Rose Parade Float Decorating

Petal Pushers

petalpushers.org/volunteer

The Trader Joe’s Float named ONWARD! features the national chain of specialty neighborhood grocery stores Fearless Flyer icon motorcycling an array of fruits, vegetables, seafood, steaks, cookies, breads and more of Monrovia based company fan favorite goodies.

Well, you can join the crew decorating this delicious and colorful Rose Parade Float. Volunteer float decorating information is on the phoenixdeco.com website.

In addition to contacting phoenixdeco.com to register for volunteer float decorating, there’s also Petal Pushers. They welcome individuals, families, seniors, youth groups, fellowship groups, school classes and more. Volunteers must be 13 years of age and older. More volunteering details are available on the petalpushers.org/volunteer website.

-0-

Perceptual Shift

Artist Michael Murphy

Santa Monica Place

395 Santa Monica Place , Suite 196

Santa Monica

feverup.com

From the art of Rose Parade Floats to this! Your eyes will not believe what you are seeing. This is the work of the world’s number one perceptual artist Michael Murphy. He creates three-dimensional, anamorphic art that you need to walk around to fully appreciate.

Artist Michael Murphy’s first ever solo exhibition is here for a limited time only, Fridays through Sundays, now through December 31st. Ticket and appointment information are on the feverup.com website.

-0-

Icons & Idols: Hollywood

In-Person & Online

Julien’s Auctions

257 North Canon Drive

Beverly Hills

310 836 1818

juliensauctions.com

That’s one of the iconic moments from Academy Award winning director Steven Spielberg’s 1982 blockbuster movie “E.T. THE EXTRA TERRESTRIAL”

Headlining an epic auction event at Julien’s Auction this weekend, the Mechatronic filming model that brought the character to life. This unique model pre-dating modern CGI technology and effects. The one-of-a-kind cinematographic relic constructed in 1981 features 85 points of movement and is regarded as an engineering masterpiece. For more information, the auction of this rare movie artifact and other treasures at the Julien’s Auctions ICONS AND IDOLS: HOLLYWOOD event, you’re going to want to check the juliensauctions.com website.

-0-

Chanukah Menorah Lighting Celebration

Palisades Village

15225 Palisades Village Lane

Pacific Palisades

310 525 1380

palisadesvillageca.com

Tonight, begins the first night of Hanukkah, an eight-day Jewish celebration in honor of the miracle of the oil that last eight days in the Holy Temple. There is a Hanukkah Menorah Lighting ceremony at 5pm Palisades Village hosted by the Chabad Jewish Community Center of Pacific Palisades. Event details are on the palisadesvillageca.com website.

-0-

Hanukkah Festival

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

Skirball.org

And at the Skirball Cultural Center, the Skirball Hanukkah Celebration, featuring Klezmer music, the Skirball Storytellers who bring the Hanukkah story to life with puppetry and theatrical performances. Plus, share a plate of latkes and jelly donuts. There are photo opportunities, and at sundown, a community candle lighting. The festival begins at 2pm. Details are on the skirball.org website.

So, let’s make this a “ Hanukkah SAH – MEA – AHKH” Sunday. Gayle Anderson. KTLA 5 News.

-000-