Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, December 26th, 2021

Downey Rose Float Association

Reading: It’s An Adventure!

downeyrose.org

Help Fix Our Fence : gofundme.com

Companies and volunteers working on the 2022 Rose Parade Floats are keeping it moving despite the usual and the unusual challenges of float building, among them the Downey Rose Float Association. Several weeks ago, a motorist slammed his vehicle through their float property fence and into float equipment costing thousands of dollars in damage.

Donations can be made at the HELP FIX OUR FENCE gofundme.com website. More details and volunteers can check in at the downeyrose.org website.

Orbit Pavilion

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

626 405 2100

huntington.org

We can experience the satellite sound spaces of the Orbit Pavilion one last time before the exhibition closes Friday, December 31st.

NASA’s Orbit Pavilion sound experience is an outdoor installation that produces an innovative “soundscape” experience representing the movement of the International Space Station and 19 Earth Science satellites. Inside the large, shell-shaped sculpture, distinctive sounds are emitted as each satellite passes overhead.

Make your required advance online timed entry reservations at huntington.org.

The Blue Boy

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

626 405 2100

huntington.org

The World’s Most Famous Painting, “The Blue Boy” by Thomas Gainsboro is leaving the Huntington, Monday, January 3rd for the first time in one-hundred years.

Make your required advance online timed entry reservations at now huntington.org before it leaves town.

The priceless painting is on loan to the National Gallery in London for a four-month exhibition before returning permanently to The Huntington May 2022.

Black Doll Magic: The 41st Annual Black Doll Show

Virtual Exhibition

Doll Making Workshops Via Zoom with Brandy Healy

213 855 9390

RSVP: wgsarts@lacity.org

The colorful, annual Black Doll Show produced by the William Grant Still Arts Center returns as a virtual, online experience. The theme is BLACK DOLL MAGIC. There are Zoom doll making workshops with Brandy Healy. To participate, RSVP to wgsarts@lacity.org or call 213 855 9390.

A Holiday Festival of Trains

Nixon Presidential Library and Museum

18001 Yorba Linda

nixonlibrary.gov

A Holiday Festival of Trains returns to the Richard Nixon Library and Museum with its mountain of trains and more. The exhibition created in collaboration with the Western Division of the Train Collectors of America.

Visiting and ticket information can be found on the nixonlibrary.gov website.

Night of Lights OC

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

nightoflightsoc.com

There’s a magical winter wonderland drive-thru experience in Costa Mesa. “Night of Lights OC” is a safe, family friendly holiday celebration. Guests drive through a mile long course filled with more than one million lights, themed holiday scenery and immersive vignettes, animated light shows, light tunnels synchronized to music, as well as snow flurries! In addition to all of that, there are full length holiday movies — everything from THE GRINCH to FROZEN — from 5pm to 7:30pm.

Ticket information is on the nightoflightsoc.com.

Home for the Holidays!

Steve Tyrell

Feinstein’s at Vitello’s

4349 Tujunga Avenue

Studio City

stevetyrell.com

That’s Grammy Award winning vocalist and music producer Steve Tyrell. He’s “Home for the Holidays!” bringing holiday cheer to Feinstein’s at Vitello’s in Studio City with a repertoire of song standards and songs from his latest album SHADES OF RAY.

