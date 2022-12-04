It’s Sunday! There are many opportunities to work on the 2023 Rose Parade Floats as well as opportunities for holiday decorating and opportunities to explore the world without getting on an airplane! That’s right!

Take a look at what’s on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go! list. Explore! Please stay safe!

“Adventure Awaits”

2023 Rose Parade Float

Burbank Tournament of Roses Association

burbankrosefloat.com

Construction and building are underway for the 2023 Burbank Rose Parade Float “Adventure Awaits”, a tribute to the adventurous men and women Sky Dive, Hike, Kayak, Mountain Climb and more despite their age.

Volunteers are needed to help decorate this work of art on wheels. If you’re interested, visit the burbankrosefloat.com website.

Two Day Fundraiser for Burbank Rose Parade Float

Tuesday, December 6th

Wednesday, December 7th

Noon to 8p.m.

Vincenzo’s Pizza of North Hollywood

11310 Vanowen Street

North Hollywood

818 358 2690

vincenzospizzanoho.com

It takes all kinds of resources to build a Rose Parade Float, especially financial resources, so, there’s a two-day fundraiser for the Burbank Rose Parade Float at Vincenzo’s Pizza of North Hollywood. A portion of its dine-out proceeds from its upcoming Tuesday, December 6th and Wednesday, December 7th sales will help cover the costs for the 2023 Burbank Rose Parade Float.

“Secondhand Shenanigans”

2023 Rose Parade Float

La Canada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association

lcftra.org

In La Canada Flintridge, the talented team here is working on its 2023 Rose Parade Float entitled “Secondhand Shenanigans.”

Resources are important for the construction of this glorious Rose Parade entry. So, for the first time ever, there’s a “Secondhand Shenanigans” parade float book by teenager Madeline Weathermax. For more information about donations and volunteering to decorate this float, check in at the lcftra.org website.

Christmas Season 2022

Armstrong Garden Centers

352 East Glenarm Street

Pasadena

ArmstrongGarden.com

Holiday inspiration for decorating your Christmas tree can be found at the Armstrong Garden Center store in Pasadena. There’s HO! HO! HO! everywhere you look!

The ArmstrongGarden.com website is your holiday decorating guide.

An American Christmas Story at the Reagan Library

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

reaganfoundation.org

You will find magnificent Christmas decorating inspiration at “AN AMERICAN CHRISTMAS STORY” at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

There are more than 60 Christmas trees here and more!

The Christmas exhibition include rarely seen Christmas treasures from the Reagan family and Hanukkah Menorahs given to the President at the White House during the 1980s. Ticket information as well as the dates and times for when you get have your picture taken with Santa Claus here are on the reaganfoundation.org website.

BeHere / 1942 Artist Tour and Book Signing

With Visionary Artist Masaki Fujihata

Saturday, December 3 at 10 a.m.

Sunday, December 4 at 5:30 p.m.

$7 Event Admission / Free for Members

Japanese American National Museum

100 North Central Avenue

Los Angeles

(213) 625-0414

janm.org/behere1942

At the groundbreaking exhibition BeHere/1942, Visionary Artist Masaki Fujihata makes you the visitor, the photographer, documenting the relocation of hundreds of thousands of Japanese Americans after the bombing of Pearl Harbor during World War Two. Using one of the Graflex cameras of the 1940s, you see the faces and the fear of people forced to leave behind everything they owned because the war. Then, outside in the museum’s courtyard, Fujihata creates an augmented reality experience with iPads including you in the crowds forced to board buses for relocation centers.

Meet Visionary Artist Masaki Fujihata today, Sunday, at 5:30p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum in downtown Los Angeles. There is an artist’s tour and book signing. Ticket information is on the janm.org/behere1942 website.

Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away.

A Living Memorial to the Holocaust

ReaganLibrary.com/Auschwitz

The historic train car from the Auschwitz Concentration Camp of World War Two has arrived at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley. It’s one of more than 700 original artifacts arriving for the West Coast Premiere of the exhibition, AUSCHWITZ. NOT LONG AGO. NOT FAR AWAY.

Tour information is available on the reaganlibrary.com/Auschwitz website.

FREE!

North American Premiere

Amazonia: Photography by Sebastiao Salgado

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

californiasciencecenter.org

The North America premiere of AMAZONIA is happening at the California Science Center in Exposition Park. Explore more than 200 photographs by world renowned Brazilian photojournalist Sebastiao Salgado. This is not an experience of images hanging on walls. The award-winning documentary photographer makes you weave your wave through a photographic tropical rainforest, considered one of the lungs of the earth.

California Science Center President Jeffrey Rudolph says once visitors have been here, they will have a better understanding of why the amazing biodiverse area must be protected from the threats of deforestation, hunting, habitat destruction as well as climate change. Visitor information is on the californiasciencenter.org website. Admission is FREE due to the generous support of this exhibition by the Annenberg Foundation.

-000-