Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!, Sunday, December 5th, 2021

Property from the Life & Career of Sylvester Stallone

Julien’s Auctions

257 North Canon Drive

Beverly Hills

Juliensauctions.com

There are more than 500 items from the Hollywood icon’s personal collection available at Beverly Hills Julien’s Auctions this weekend, personal items as well as Rocky, Rambo, and The Expendables movie props and costumes. Also, find auction memorabilia of lots of Hollywood icons and sports figures. Today, Sunday is the last day to bid in-person or online. Be sure to check the juliensauctions.com website for the rules and regulations.

Mission Inn Hotel & Spa’s Festival of Lights

3469 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside

951 784 0300

missioninn.com

One of the nation’s BEST PUBLIC LIGHT displays is waiting for you! The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa’s Festival of Lights continues its 29-year-old tradition. Once you’ve been awed by display, check the missioninn.com website for information about dining and relaxing at the historic full service hotel.

Chanukah Car Menorah Parade

4:30pm – 6pm

41000 Main Street

Temecula

951 234 4196

rabbi@jewishtemecula.com

It’s Chanukah! Celebrate at Temecula’s Chanukah Car Menorah Parade, starting at Temecula City Hall, parading through Old Town and the Mall. It’s child friendly and Covid safe.

Christmas Tree Lane

Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley

Promenade Temecula

40820 Winchester Road

Temecula

951 296 3362, Extension 210

Get a beautifully decorated Christmas tree and help the families, veterans and senior citizens served by Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley. Raffle tickets to win a tree are only one-dollar each; 20-dollars will get you 25 raffled tickets. The habitativ.org website says the deadline to get your tickets is Wednesday, December 15th.

Pinatas: The High Art of Celebration

Craft in America: Los Angeles

8415 West Third Street

Los Angeles

323 951 0610

craftinamerica.org

This is the closing weekend for this! PINATAS: THE HIGH ART OF CELEBRATION at the Craft in America Center in Los Angeles. Learn how the tradition party props has evolved into some of this magnificent sculpture. Plan your tour at craftinamerica.org

2021 Holiday Marketplace

Craft Contemporary

5814 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 937 4230

craftcontemporary.org

Find special, one-of-a-kind gifts at the Craft Contemporary Holiday Marketplace 2021. The sale and fundraiser celebrates local artists and designers. You will enjoy music and complimentary refreshments as you explore the designs and crafts. Get a preview of what’s available at the craftcontemporary.org website.

