Studio 526, The People Concern

The Grove

189 The Grove Drive

Los Angeles

323 900 8080

thegrovela.com

Have you been to THE GROVE lately in the Fairfax District? Now is a good time to stop by. In addition to the glorious shopping, there is glorious art. The art display is from Studio 526 operated by the People Concern nonprofit organization that supports the homeless community in Los Angeles County. The art is available for purchase in The Grove’s Grand Lobby now through the end of the month. Details are on thegrovela.com website.

Amazonia: Photography by Sebastiao Salgado

North American Premiere

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

Californiasciencecenter.org

*Admission is FREE due to the generous support of the Annenberg Foundation*

Time is running out to explore the Amazon at the California Science Center in Exposition Park. That right! AMAZONIA: THE PHOTOGRAPHY BRAZILIAN PHOTOGRAPHER SEBASTIAO SALGADO, is powerful visual tour of the world’s largest tropical forest. The importance of the Amazon threatened by farming, ranching, urban development, logging, mining as well as climate change and politics.

In addition to more than 200-hundred photographs, there are interviews with the Indigenous People about struggle to protect the forest from destruction. Schedule your visit at the californiasciencecenter.org website. Admission to this breathtaking experience is FREE, thanks to the generous support of the Annenberg Foundation. This once in a lifetime experience closes Monday, February 20th.

Barrier Breakers: From Jackie to Pumpsie, 1947 – 1959

Central Library, Getty Gallery

Los Angeles Public Library

630 West 5th Street

Downtown Los Angeles

lapl.org/events/exhibits/barrier-breakers

On loan from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, BARRIER BREAKERS: FROM JACKIE TO PUMPSIE, 1947-1959. Central Library, Getty Gallery exhibit in downtown Los Angeles, tells the story of Jackie Robinson breaking the Major League Baseball color barrier in 1949 with the Brooklyn Dodgers plus all of the stories of first black baseball players in the Major Leagues to Elijah “Pumpsie” Green, who was the first black baseball player on the Boston Red Sox in 1959, the last team to intergrate.

BARRIER BREAKERS: FROM JACKIE TO PUMPSIE, 1947 -1959 is free to see in the Central Library’s Getty Gallery in Downtown Los Angeles. This special Black History Month exhibition closes Sunday, February 19th.

2023 Pan African Film Festival Reimagined

Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

paff.org/2023

This is the opening weekend of the 2023 Pan African Film and Arts Festival, the critically acclaimed largest Black film and arts festival and Black Month activation in the United States.

Among the more than 200-hundred films screening now through Monday February 20th , the documentary WADE IN THE WATER: A JOURNEY INTO BLACK SURFING AND AQUATIC CULTURE.

Another documentary in the Pan African Film Festival spotlight, A STAR WITHOUT A STAR: THE UNTOLD JUANITA MOORE STORY produced by Kirk E. KELLYKAHN. Ms. Moore was a television, stage and film actress nominated for an Academy Award for her stellar performance in the 1959 drama IMITATION OF LIFE.

See both documentaries and more at the Pan African Film and Arts Festival happening at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza complex and the Cinemark Theater Baldwin Hills Crenshaw.

Black History Month. Do You Know About?…

Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898 – 1971

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Los Angeles

academymuseum.org

The famous tap-dancing duo the Nicholas Brothers, considered the greatest tap dancers of their day, displaying their acrobatic flash dancing in the 1943 movie classic STORMY WEATHER, a movie that showcased the leading African American performers when they rarely were allowed to appear in leading roles in mainstream Hollywood productions. That story and more are told at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures exhibition, REGENERATION: BLACK CINEMA 1898 TO 1971.

Details about this special Black History Month exhibition at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures are on the academymuseum.org website.

Valentine Adoption Special

spcaLA

Friends for Life

spcala.com/event/valentines-adoption-special

Ahhh! Love is in the air as the legendary Frank Sinatra sings MY FUNNY VALENTINE to his daughter Nancy. Well, you can sing MY FUNNY VALENTINE to your fur-ever friend at the spcaLA. Now through the end of the month, there’s an adoption special. Pet adoption fees are only $25.00 for the love of your life.

We’re invited to visit the spcaLA website or visit spcaLA Pet Adoption Centers to find our perfect match. So, let’s make this a “ Valentine’s Weekend, Love is in the Air” Sunday, Gayle Anderson. KTLA 5 News.