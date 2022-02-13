Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, February 13th, 2022

It’s Sunday! It’s a GREAT DAY to learn how to help the American Red Cross; to learn about a special group preparing to climb the tallest mountain on the planet; to learn the real story of the Titanic and more on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list. Take a look! Enjoy…SAFELY!

Help Save Lives!

American Red Cross

Donate Blood, Platelets, or Plasma During February $10.00 Amazon.com Gift Card

redcrossblood.org

Blood donors are in demand this Winter. The American Red Cross says it’s facing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade. A ten-dollar Amazon gift card is an American Red Cross thank you gift this month to anyone who donates blood, platelets, and plasma. Find a blood donation location near you and to host a blood check the redcrossblood.org website.

Full Circle Everest Expedition

fullcircleeverest.com

Mount Everest! The highest point on Earth, located in the Himalayas. This Spring, the Full Circle Everest Expedition team hopes to become the first black and brown climbing team to summit the highest mountain on Earth.

We can support the historic expedition. Donations will help the team reach its goal and return home safely. The Full Circle Expedition website contains the climbing team’s goal and support information for its once in a lifetime Spring adventure.

All That Glitters : Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives

Bowers Museum

2022 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

bowers.org

”All That Glitters: Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives” is a Bowers Museum exhibition featuring more than 200 items from more than one-hundred of your favorite movies, among them, from the 1997 Paramount blockbuster “Titanic”, the magnificent 56 carat Heart of the Ocean Blue Diamond necklace.

The Bowers Museum website is the place to order timed tickets and to see the long list of upcoming events associated with the exhibition including the “Crown Jewels Afterhours Tour” and “The Women Artists of Disney.”

Titanic : Real Artifacts, Real People, Real Stories

Catalina Museum for Art & History

217 Metropole Avenue

Avalon

catalinamuseum.org

This is the last day to see the artifacts and read the stories of the Titanic on display at the Titanic exhibition at the Catalina Museum for Art and History on Catalina Island. Images and personal belongings offer visitors an opportunity to touch the lives of those who set sail on the “unsinkable” ship.

Museum hours and ticketing information are on the catalinamuseum.org website.

Poster Design Contest

134th Rose Parade Presented by Honda

Deadline : Monday, February 21st, 2022

tournamentofroses.com/2023postercontest

“Dream, Believe, Achieve” was the theme of the 2022 Rose Parade Presented by Honda. We can be a part of Rose Parade history by designing the poster for the 2023 Rose Parade. The theme for the next parade is “Turning the Corner.” The contest is open to everyone. Time is running out to participate. The deadline is Monday, February 21st. Contest entry details are on the tournamentofroses.com/2023postercontest website.

So, let’s make this a “turning the corner” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

