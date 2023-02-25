It’s Sunday! I’m nosey! I want to know what you are doing, because I have some interesting and educational events you might want to put on your Sunday “GAYLE ON THE GO! calendar.

Look at the broadcast and then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to tell you in this report!

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Closing Sunday!

Barrier Breakers: From Jackie to Pumpsie, 1947 – 1959

Central Library, Getty Gallery

Los Angeles Public Library

630 West 5th Street

Downtown Los Angeles

lapl.org/events/exhibits/barrier-breakers

On loan from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, BARRIER BREAKERS: FROM JACKIE TO PUMPSIE, 1947-1959. Central Library, Getty Gallery exhibit in downtown Los Angeles, tells the story of Jackie Robinson breaking the Major League Baseball color barrier in 1949 with the Brooklyn Dodgers plus all of the stories of first black baseball players in the Major Leagues to Elijah “Pumpsie” Green, who was the first black baseball player on the Boston Red Sox in 1959, the last team to integrate.

BARRIER BREAKERS: FROM JACKIE TO PUMPSIE, 1947 -1959 is free to see in the Central Library’s Getty Gallery in Downtown Los Angeles. This special Black History Month exhibition closes today.

Closing Monday!

Pressure: James Cameron into the Abyss

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Closing Monday, Pressure: James Cameron into the Abyss. At this special Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County pop up exhibition, the award-winning moviemaker shows us how he co-designed and co-engineered a submersible that safely traveled to the Mariana Trench, Earth’s deepest point. The nhm.org website has ticket information to see this extraordinary exhibition before it closes Monday.

Closing Monday!

Amazonia: Photography by Sebastiao Salgado

North American Premiere

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

Californiasciencecenter.org

*Admission is FREE due to the generous support of the Annenberg Foundation*

Also closing Monday, Amazonia, the critically acclaimed exhibition of more than two-hundred photographs by world renowned Brazilian photojournalist Sebastiao Salgado. The breathtaking images show us the magnificence of the world’s largest tropical rainforest. The exhibition also shows the threats to the rainforest and what can be done to protect it. The calforniasciencecenter.org website says we see and experience it all for free thanks to the generous support of the Annenberg Foundation.

Studio 526, The People Concern

The Grove

189 The Grove Drive

Los Angeles

323 900 8080

thegrovela.com

Have you been to THE GROVE lately in the Fairfax District? Now is a good time to stop by. In addition to the glorious shopping, there is glorious art. The art display is from Studio 526 operated by the People Concern nonprofit organization that supports the homeless community in Los Angeles County. The art is available for purchase in The Grove’s Grand Lobby now through the end of this month. Details are on thegrovela.com website.

Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

skirball.org

At the Skirball Cultural Central in Los Angeles, discover the extraordinary stories behind three hundred years of American quilts in this exhibition FABRIC OF A NATION: AMERICAN QUILT STORIES. Among the textile artists featured here, the award winning Bisa Butler, who’s incredible 3-D mural of quilt of the Black baseball players from Morris Brown College in Atlanta, Georgia, a signature piece of the touring exhibition.

See how what started for Bisa Butler as a child has blossomed into breath taking quilts. Use the skirball.org website for ticket reservations to see Butler’s work and the quilts of more than 40 artists outstanding artists.

Bisa Butler

Award Winning Textile Artist

862 930 6878

bisabutler.com

And, to learn more about Bisa Butler, her quilt exhibitions across the country and upcoming events, visit her bisabutler.com website.

Gee’s Bend: Shared Legacy

The Huntington

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

huntington.org

At the Huntington in San Marino, there’s Gee’s Bend: Shared Legacy featuring a selection of prints as well as quilts celebrating the artistry and cultural significance of work by members of the Gee’s Bend Quiltmakers Collective from Alabama, home to one of the most important African American quilt making traditions in the United States. The huntington.org website

So, let’s make this a “creative and colorful” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-