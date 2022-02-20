Sunday ‘ Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, February 20th, 2022

It’s Sunday! We can with the best top fuel drivers in the business, we explore an extraordinary art and history collection, classic marionette shows and more on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” report. Take a look at the suggestions. Enjoy safely!

This Weekend!

Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals Presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com

Auto Club Raceway of Pomona

NHRA.com

Among the champion drag racing competitors J.R. Todd and his brand-new Funny Car. The Toyota Supra. Watch Todd and others tear up the track at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona. The schedule of this weekend’s events is on the nhra.com website.

Free Admission!

The Cultivators : Highlights from the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection Pepperdine University

Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art

24255 Pacific Coast Highway

Malibu

310 506 4522

arts.pepperdine.edu

At the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art at Pepperdine University in Malibu, the opening celebration of the new exhibition THE CULTIVATORS : HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE KINSEY AFRICAN AMERICAN ART AND HISTORY COLLECTION. This incredible exhibition featuring priceless works of art, photographs, rare books, letters and manuscripts, chronicling the achievements and contributions of African Americans during the last five centuries. Admission to the award-winning exhibition is Free. Details to schedule a visit is on the arts.pepperdine.edu website.

Poster Design Contest

134th Rose Parade Presented by Honda

Deadline : Monday, February 21st, 2022

tournamentofroses.com/2023postercontest

“Dream, Believe, Achieve” was the theme of the 2022 Rose Parade Presented by Honda.

We can be a part of Rose Parade history by designing the poster for the 2023 Rose Parade. The theme for the next parade is “Turning the Corner.” The contest is open to everyone. The deadline is tomorrow, Monday, February 21st. Contest entry details are on the tournamentofroses.com/2023postercontest website.

City of Alhambra

Alhambra Chamber of Commerce

2023 Rose Parade Float Student Art Contest

Open to K-8 Alhambra Students

Deadline : Noon, Thursday, March 17th

cityofalhambra.org

The city of Alhambra and the Alhambra Chamber of Commerce hope to produce another Rose Parade Float award winner with the Phoenix Decorating Company of Irwindale. That’s why all city of Alhambra school students are invited to submit artwork for the 2023 city of Alhambra Rose Parade Float. Artwork must relate to the 2023 theme, “Turning the Corner”, which means rising above challenges to pursue dreams and accomplish goals. The deadline is Noon, Thursday, March 17th. The cityofalhambra.org website has entry details. Good luck!

41st Black Doll Show

William Grant Still Arts Center

Black Doll Magic on Instagram

wgsac.wordpress.com

Time is running out to participate in annual Black Doll Show produced by the William Grant Still Arts Center, which returns as a virtual, online, Instagram experience. The theme is BLACK DOLL MAGIC. This colorful and creative opportunity ends Saturday, February 26th. Check in at wgsarts@lacity.org or call 213 855 9390.

It’s a Musical World

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

4949 York Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 250 9995

bobbakermarionettetheater.com

Puppets are putting on a show at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater. Performances of IT’S A MUSICAL WORLD are underway, featuring a rousing repertoire of music as well as marionettes dancing and playing a variety of instruments. Make arrangements to join the ensemble at

bobbakermarionettetheater.com

